Scary video of tiger lunging at safari vehicle sparks online debate: 'Tourism should be regulated'

How close is too close? Open-air safari tours are popular with adventure-seeking travelers, but they pose a great risk to both humans and animals.

What happened?

A group of tourists on safari in India were surprised by a tiger lunging toward their vehicle with an aggressive roar. No one was harmed, and a video of the short encounter was originally shared on X, previously Twitter, by user Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra).

"Sometimes, our 'too much' eagerness for [a] 'tiger sighting' is nothing but [an] intrusion in their life," they said in the post accompanying the video.

It prompted a discussion in the comments about responsible tourism and whether humans can ethically take safari trips like this one.

Why is it concerning?

Human intervention in nature and our impact on the planet has taken a massive toll on the environment. Construction of our buildings and cities, and pollution from all major industries, have destroyed the natural habitats of millions of animals.

Encounters like this are due in part to that habitat destruction and the human population encroaching on animals' territory. Predators like tigers have to fight harder for water and food sources when the climate is shifting and their surroundings are shrinking.

"Why can't people maintain silence during safari?" one user commented on the post. "Their noises make wild animals uncomfortable."

"Tourism should be regulated and the visitors should be told strictly to 'be respectful towards animals/tigers,'" another commenter said.

What can I do to help?

Respecting the environment and local wildlife will help prevent future dangerous interactions with animals. Never litter or damage public spaces, beaches, or parks because they all serve as a home to wildlife.

Support ethical conservation groups that protect wild animals and avoid building or encroaching on known habitats in undeveloped areas. Doing this will keep animals safe and promote greater biodiversity and thriving natural ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



