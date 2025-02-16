Experts raise serious concerns as threatening encounters with wildlife are on the rise: 'Pose major challenges'

"The government's failure to check encroachments … have all brought us to this point."

Wildlife conflicts in Karnataka, a state in the Southwestern region of India, have reached unprecedented levels, with incidents once considered rare becoming increasingly common. This concerning trend threatens both local communities and wildlife populations, creating an urgent need for better, more comprehensive conservation strategies.

What's happening?

Recent studies show wildlife conflicts in Karnataka have risen dramatically over the past five years: cattle kills have more than doubled from 2,000 to over 5,000 annually, while crop damage incidents approached 38,000 cases in 2023-24, costing the forest department Rs 31.61 crore in compensation (around $3.8 million USD).

The surge coincides with the loss of over 11,500 acres of natural forest in the past 14 years, including 4,228 acres lost to mining. BK Singh, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, pointed to "forest destruction and fragmentation, shrinking habitat and climate change all coming together to pose major challenges to wildlife management," in an article published by the Deccan Herald.

"The government's failure to check encroachments, the misuse of Forest Rights Act, and the politicians' refusal to learn from scientific studies have all brought us to this point," he was quoted as saying in the Herald's reporting.

Over the past 14 years, Karnataka lost more than 11,500 acres of forests — an area roughly nine times the size of New York's Central Park. This includes 4,228 acres cleared for mining operations, per the Herald.

Why is wildlife conflict important?

The rising conflicts directly threaten human safety and livelihoods in Karnataka's communities. Farmers are facing significant crop losses, with compensation often described as a "pittance" for damaged commercial and horticultural crops.

The trend also indicates severe habitat destruction that could lead to local extinction of wildlife species and further destabilization of ecosystems that communities depend on.

What's being done about wildlife conflict?

According to the reporting in the Herald, the forest department requires more personnel and resources to address the challenges of wildlife conflict and destruction effectively. Successful conservation initiatives elsewhere have shown promise, such as wildlife corridors that reduce conflicts and community-based programs that help residents coexist with local wildlife.

While policy changes happen at higher levels, individuals can take meaningful steps in their own communities to reduce wildlife conflicts. Supporting local forest conservation groups, using wildlife-resistant fencing and storage methods, and avoiding encroachment into wildlife corridors all help to minimize human-wildlife conflict.

