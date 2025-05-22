Officials stunned after trail camera captures unexpected behavior of near-extinct bird: 'Surely ranks among the most remarkable'

Males are often known for their elaborate courtship displays.

A trail camera at a wildlife sanctuary in Thailand captured the stunning sight of a male bird performing a mating ritual in front of a female, and officials are still buzzing.

On May 14, officials from the Katun Wildlife Sanctuary in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province uploaded a video to Facebook that showed what many consider a rare display. In the short 30-second clip, a male great argus can be seen engaging in an extravagant dance in an attempt to woo a female bird.

"Though the great argus is not as colorful as other pheasants, its display surely ranks among the most remarkable," Thai National Parks officials said.

The great argus is a large pheasant that is native to Southeast Asia. As seen in the video, males are often known for their elaborate courtship displays, which includes the fanning of their elongated wing feathers. Due to a number of factors, including hunting, trapping, logging, and droughts, the great argus has seen a significant drop in its population in recent years.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the great argus pheasant is currently listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. This means that the species is likely to become endangered if the ongoing threat to its survival is not properly addressed. Katun Wildlife Sanctuary officials estimate that fewer than two dozen great argus currently roam the region.

Sthawit Suwannarat, chief of Katun Wildlife Sanctuary, emphasized the importance of video and what it means for the sanctuary's conservation efforts.

"The sighting of courtship behavior of the wading birds in nature is a good sign, showing that this area is still a suitable food and habitat source for wildlife," Suwannarat explained.

In a recent study, researchers indicated that Southeast Asia has some of the "highest biodiversity loss due to the high deforestation rate and hunting pressure." As a species, pheasants are often seen as indicators of the health of a forest ecosystem and are used in environmental monitoring.

Pheasant species such as the great argus can contribute to an ecosystem's health by serving as both prey for predators and as a natural pest control. Pheasants primarily forage on the ground to find seeds, insects, and other food sources.

