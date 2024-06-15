Man faces federal charges after illegally cutting down hundreds of trees in protected national forest: 'Can lead to severe adverse environmental impacts'

A criminal complaint was filed by the U.S. Forest Service listing three charges regarding the man's unauthorized and egregious tree-cutting.

A Vermont man is learning the hard way that it's best not to disturb natural resources and ecosystems.

As reported in the Bennington Banner earlier this year, Raymond Otto Tarbell of Townshend in Windham County, Vermont, is facing criminal charges after he illegally cut down nearly 300 trees in Stratton that were protected as part of the Green Mountain National Forest.

A criminal complaint was filed by the U.S. Forest Service from the Manchester Ranger District listing three charges regarding Tarbell's unauthorized and egregious tree-cutting, and Tarbell appeared in federal court earlier this year.

According to court documents, USFS special agent Charles Brooks said that "299 merchantable trees were unlawfully harvested. Many small non-merchantable trees (an inch or less in diameter at breast height) were also cut, but not tallied."

The impacted area was estimated to be between two and 2.5 acres. Timber management assistant Stacy Stratton determined that the cutting was likely done in the winter of 2020-21. Brooks initially estimated the total loss to be valued at $959, but Stratton later revealed the timber value was actually over $2,100. Brooks also proclaimed the shameful act by Tarbell to be detrimental to the environment.

"The report further states that such improper tree cutting within the buffer zones can lead to severe adverse environmental impacts to the riparian ecosystem, including loss of fish habitat through reduced shading and an increased risk of erosion," Brooks wrote in his investigation report.

Forests are vital for the health of our planet and all its inhabitants because they play a crucial role in absorbing planet-warming gases from the atmosphere, such as carbon dioxide, and releasing oxygen in exchange. Tarbell's actions show that he doesn't understand or care about critical climate issues and the importance of forests.

For those who do, there are ways to make a significant impact in forest conservation. You can join efforts to protect imperiled tree species, such as the white oak in Southwest Washington, which provides essential habitats for various species. You can also reduce your reliance on products that contribute to deforestation, such as palm oil.

To avoid facing similar circumstances like Tarbell's, it's important to have a clear understanding of the property lines when undertaking any landscaping projects.

