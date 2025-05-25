Researchers spotlight long-ignored danger buried in iconic mountain wetlands: 'Starting to get more attention'

A recent study by the University of Colorado at Boulder revealed elevated levels of mercury in Colorado mountain wetlands.

Lead author of the study Hannah Miller, a CU Boulder and Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) Ph.D. student, explained that these findings are climate-driven and "starting to get more attention."

What's happening?

The planet is getting hotter. Glaciers and permafrost in the mountains outside of Boulder, Colorado, are melting, exposing rocks and dislodging minerals that contain a form of sulfur called sulfate. Sulfate is flowing downstream into local watersheds.

Researchers from CIRES are studying the impact of sulfate on the area and confirmed that the elevated levels have caused an increase in a strong neurotoxin called methylmercury. Methylmercury can accumulate up the food chain and cause several health concerns for humans.

This research is brand-new, so there are a lot of unknowns.

Why are elevated methylmercury levels important?

Researchers know that toxins in runoff can alter the balance of the ecosystems they affect. This issue is having a huge impact, according to Phys.org. The North Boulder watershed has seen a 200% increase in sulfate concentrations over the past 30 years, and similar evidence has been documented in over 150 bodies of water globally.

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

Methylmercury is the most toxic form of mercury, and the conditions in the wetlands are optimal for it to flourish. The study shows that the difference in vegetation is a factor in methylmercury production. Moderate sulfate concentrations resulted in the highest levels of mercury. Too much or too little, and the levels are lower.

"Our findings show there is a risk … and raise important questions about how this toxin may impact the communities and wildlife that rely on that water source now and in the future," Miller said.

What's being done about the toxic methylmercury levels?

Researchers are continuing to study the runoff and subsequent rise in methylmercury levels so they can better understand how to prevent or slow the process and how it affects ecosystems and human health.

We can take action to reduce our impact on the planet by getting involved in local community efforts. Taking steps to reduce waste, limiting the use of single-use plastics, switching to more eco-friendly methods of transportation, installing solar panels, upgrading appliances in our homes, and shopping secondhand are just a few ways to help.

The warming of the planet is the catalyst for increased methylmercury levels in Colorado. "It's a really interesting climate-driven signal," Miller added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.