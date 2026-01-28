  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled by surprise sighting of elusive creatures: 'Good news'

"Our forest areas have truly become a safe home."

by Simon Sage
An elusive animal has made a surprise appearance in Thailand, according to Thaiger.

Photo Credit: iStock

An elusive animal has made a surprise appearance in Thailand, according to The Thaiger.

Serows were recently spotted at two separate locations within Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, along the western peninsula of the country. Other endangered animals also inhabit the area, such as the slow loris and fishing cat. Other serows have been sighted in Thailand's north

Serows are in the same family as goats, cows, antelopes, and bison. They contribute to ecosystems in similar ways. Primarily, their grazing habits help to keep wildfire fuel low and disperse seeds of local vegetation. 

They are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with poaching and habitat loss listed as major threats. 

Though visitors were able to see the serows firsthand in this instance, camera traps often allow wildlife managers to get high-quality data on population health without disturbing the animals. This is especially important for elusive species that may already be in a precarious state. 

When armed with reliable data, authorities can adjust strategies and justify added investments.  

You can take local action to protect sensitive wildlife by advocating for habitat protections. With ample enforcement, natural areas can provide animals the resources they need to thrive without the interference of human activity. One study said that such conservation methods have reliably created improvements in biodiversity

Khao Sam Roi Yot park staff were thrilled at the serow sighting and expressed optimism that it was a sign of a geographically continuous and healthy ecosystem for other species.

"The sighting of serows in both Khao Daeng and Tha Ruea Bo Kaeo is good news, showing that the efforts to conserve and protect natural resources are beginning to bear fruit," said park manager Ekkarit Duangmala on Facebook. "Our forest areas have truly become a safe home and provide a good quality of life for these rare wild animals."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x