Sanctuary captures rare glimpse of 'angel horse' spotted near cliff's edge — here's why this matters

A wildlife sanctuary in Thailand recently spotted an elusive but treasured species roaming the cliffs, signaling an important step for wildlife conservation in the area.

The serow — also known as the "angel horse" in Thai — is an endangered and protected species native to the region by the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary. According to Chiang Mai Citylife, a patrol team of the sanctuary captured the goat-like animal on camera grazing near a summit.

A few years ago, a survey of the local population estimated that roughly 108 serows lived in the area. While more updated numbers aren't finalized, experts think that numbers have increased, with the population sitting at around 300 throughout Thailand.

Leaders at the sanctuary say that this rare sighting is a clear indication of the health of the local ecosystem thanks to conservation efforts in the area. In fact, a study by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature found that conservation strategies around the world have resulted in a 45% increase in biodiversity.

In Thailand, specifically, these efforts to support vulnerable animal populations and, by extension, local ecosystems have manifested themselves through sightings like this one. Trail cameras are often how these discoveries are captured, from spotting a herd of wild water buffalo to an elusive Siamese crocodile.

Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary is closed to the public for the majority of the year in support of ecological restoration, though they open for a few months during the winter season for nature study. The government also has patrol teams on the ground throughout the year to deter poaching and keep track of protected populations like the serow.

By placing priority on conserving native wildlife, governments and organizations alike are breathing life back into the ecological diversity and welfare of these species' natural habitats. These efforts not only protect animals, but they also help the ecosystem mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis, securing our food supply and making a cleaner and healthier planet for all.

