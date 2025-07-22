Police make disturbing discovery after investigating suspects on speedboat — here's what you need to know

The suspects admitted to running the scheme three to four times, with the backing of investors.

Thai authorities have arrested three suspects after an investigation led them to determine the trio was smuggling orangutans by speedboat, including a baby. And their work isn't done.

What's happening?

According to the Bangkok Post, an expanded investigation stemming from a January bust at a security checkpoint led to the arrest of Sama Ngo, 69; Pongsakorn Saengprapai, 29; and Supawat Weerawongwiwat, 43.

Authorities believe the suspects had smuggled the orangutans to Thailand from Indonesia and were planning to sell each orangutan for up to 250,000 baht (around $7,652).

The suspects admitted to running the scheme three to four times, with the backing of investors. Thai authorities identified Mr. Winai, who was involved in the January smuggling operation, as being responsible for picking up the orangutans from Mr. Sama in Songkhla for transport and delivery.

Why is this important?

Illegal wildlife smuggling is big business, generating an estimated $7 billion to $23 billion annually, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

However, that cash comes not only at the expense of the creatures being smuggled — often in abysmal and deadly conditions. The industry behind it also poses a threat to public health and our planet's future.

For one, the cramped quarters in most illegal wildlife trafficking can create an ideal staging ground for the transmission of diseases between species, as the World Wildlife Fund explains.

That's bad news considering that 60% of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals before being transferred to humans, including HIV, Ebola, SARS, and likely COVID-19.

What's more, wildlife smuggling can introduce invasive species to an area. While not all non-native animals become invasive, they can devastate ecosystems when they do, outcompeting native species for resources and disrupting the balance of nature that keeps our life-sustaining systems, like our food supply, running smoothly.

What can be done about this?

Many countries have strict penalties for illegal wildlife traffickers, including the United States, and this can serve as a powerful deterrent to prospective smugglers.

Meanwhile, organizations like the World Wildlife Fund, Traffic, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare have formed the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online, partnering with companies to shutter internet marketplaces where illegal traders often do business.

In Thailand, authorities are working to dismantle the wildlife smuggling network and intend to also arrest investors and customers, according to Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, deputy commander of the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division, per the Bangkok Post.

