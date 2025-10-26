Boy in critical condition after being attacked by escaped lion: 'Unforeseen incident'

A boy in western Kanchanaburi province in Thailand was attacked on a public road by a female lion that escaped from a residence.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition with unspecified injuries, as reported by VnExpress.

What's happening?

The captive lion population has been growing in Thailand. There are nearly 500 lions registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes, and homes.

Wildlife experts have warned the public that the trend in lionkeeping endangers both animals and humans and that it likely fuels illegal trade.

Wildlife laws require owners to register and microchip lions and notify authorities if they are going to be moved, but there are limited welfare requirements.

The wildlife department urged people who keep wild animals — a legal practice in Thailand — to "be aware of the potential dangers, as all animals have a ferocious instinct."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this incident important?

One may wonder why it is legal to keep lions in Thailand if they present such a danger.

While reports of attacks do elicit fear, the desire to keep lions and interact with them is strong, especially among social media influencers.

Critics have said that making lionkeeping legal gives the public a false impression that lions are as harmless and cute as traditional pets such as domestic dogs and cats.

Thai law classifies lions as "Category A Controlled Wild Animals," but they are not protected. There are 75 non-zoo owners who keep at least one registered lion as a pet. Despite being legal, they are considered dangerous due to their aggressive nature.

Wild animals do, indeed, attack humans. This most often occurs if the animal feels threatened or perceives a threat to their young, food, or territory.

As humans encroach upon land inhabited by wild animals, more interaction occurs between the humans and animals, which increases risk.

What's being done about lionkeeping in Thailand?

Though humans are allowed to keep lions in private residences in Thailand, there are wildlife protection laws and consequences for violations that are meant to keep the public safe.

The owner of the lion that attacked the boy said he was shocked that the attack occurred and explained that the lion got loose when it was removed from its cage during renovations.

Charged with violating the wildlife protection laws, he faces up to six months in prison and a fine equivalent to $1,500, if convicted. He has apologized and offered to pay for the boy's medical treatment.

The lion was seized by authorities and taken to a local wildlife breeding center.

The wildlife department stated that "any unforeseen incident that affects the life and property of others will be punished and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.