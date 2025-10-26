  • Outdoors Outdoors

Boy in critical condition after being attacked by escaped lion: 'Unforeseen incident'

"All animals have a ferocious instinct."

by Kristen Carr
A boy in Thailand was attacked on a public road by a female lion that escaped from a residence.

Photo Credit: iStock

A boy in western Kanchanaburi province in Thailand was attacked on a public road by a female lion that escaped from a residence. 

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition with unspecified injuries, as reported by VnExpress

What's happening?

The captive lion population has been growing in Thailand. There are nearly 500 lions registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes, and homes.

Wildlife experts have warned the public that the trend in lionkeeping endangers both animals and humans and that it likely fuels illegal trade.

Wildlife laws require owners to register and microchip lions and notify authorities if they are going to be moved, but there are limited welfare requirements.

The wildlife department urged people who keep wild animals — a legal practice in Thailand — to "be aware of the potential dangers, as all animals have a ferocious instinct."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Why is this incident important?

One may wonder why it is legal to keep lions in Thailand if they present such a danger.

While reports of attacks do elicit fear, the desire to keep lions and interact with them is strong, especially among social media influencers.

Critics have said that making lionkeeping legal gives the public a false impression that lions are as harmless and cute as traditional pets such as domestic dogs and cats.

Thai law classifies lions as "Category A Controlled Wild Animals," but they are not protected. There are 75 non-zoo owners who keep at least one registered lion as a pet. Despite being legal, they are considered dangerous due to their aggressive nature.

Do you think the U.S. should tax goods from China?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Only certain goods 📦

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Wild animals do, indeed, attack humans. This most often occurs if the animal feels threatened or perceives a threat to their young, food, or territory. 

As humans encroach upon land inhabited by wild animals, more interaction occurs between the humans and animals, which increases risk. 

What's being done about lionkeeping in Thailand?

Though humans are allowed to keep lions in private residences in Thailand, there are wildlife protection laws and consequences for violations that are meant to keep the public safe

The owner of the lion that attacked the boy said he was shocked that the attack occurred and explained that the lion got loose when it was removed from its cage during renovations. 

Charged with violating the wildlife protection laws, he faces up to six months in prison and a fine equivalent to $1,500, if convicted. He has apologized and offered to pay for the boy's medical treatment.

The lion was seized by authorities and taken to a local wildlife breeding center.

The wildlife department stated that "any unforeseen incident that affects the life and property of others will be punished and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x