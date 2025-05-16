Extraordinary heatwave in Texas surpasses Death Valley temperature — and it's pushing the state's power grid to the brink

Texas is no stranger to summer heat, but an early-season scorcher this week is breaking records — and raising serious concerns. Temperatures in parts of the Lone Star State have soared higher than Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth.

And as Texans crank up their ACs to cope, the state's already strained power grid is feeling the pressure.

What's happening?

As the Guardian detailed, a record-breaking heatwave has taken hold across central and southern Texas, with cities experiencing temperatures between 100 and 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Wednesday, Austin hit 101 degrees by 5 p.m. local time, surpassing its previous record of 97 degrees set in 2022. Some forecasts even predicted a high of 105 — nearly 20 degrees above the city's average for May.

The National Weather Service called it "unseasonably hot weather" and warned residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities.

But the heat isn't just uncomfortable — it's dangerous. Prolonged exposure without adequate cooling or hydration can lead to severe health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations.

At the same time, electricity use surged to a new May record of over 78,000 megawatts, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Experts say demand is being pushed even higher by an influx of industrial development, including energy-hungry crypto mining operations.

Why is this heatwave concerning?

Extreme weather events aren't new, but scientists are clear: human-made air pollution is making them worse. By burning dirty energy sources like oil, gas, and coal, we're trapping more heat in the atmosphere — which means events like this one are becoming more frequent, more intense, and more dangerous.

Last year was officially Earth's hottest on record, and the past decade has been the warmest in at least 175 years. That trend doesn't just mean hotter days — it also spells trouble for public health, food systems, infrastructure, and household energy bills.

Texas' early heatwave is a sobering reminder of how vulnerable we are to rising temperatures — and how urgently we need clean, affordable solutions.

What's being done about it?

Fortunately, there are promising developments underway. Policies like the Inflation Reduction Act are helping more people access cleaner, more efficient energy — including rebates for heat pumps, energy-saving appliances, and rooftop solar.

Cities across the U.S. are also investing in cooling infrastructure and climate-resilient building design.

At the individual level, simple actions can add up: insulating your home, using energy-efficient appliances, and installing solar panels with a backup battery system can lower your energy bills and keep you safer during extreme weather events.

EnergySage offers a free service that helps homeowners compare vetted solar installers and save up to $10,000 — and it's a smart step toward future-proofing your home in the face of rising temperatures, since it can enable you to have access to power independent from the grid while still having the grid as well as needed.

