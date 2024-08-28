Scientists issue alarming warning after 2 of world's hottest days: 'Increasingly Likely 2024 will be ... the warmest year on record'

Earth's record for the hottest day was broken on July 21. A day later, the record was broken again. This year is a virtual lock to be the hottest year on record globally.

What's happening?

It has been a scorching summer so far. The contiguous United States just had its 11th warmest July on record. July was California's hottest month on record. Collectively, the summer months of June and July are the second warmest on record for the U.S.

Record-breaking heat seemed to be a daily occurrence in our country during the first two months of summer. August has also started off hot, with record-high temperatures outpacing record lows by a ratio of nearly seven to one.

The unusual warmth is being felt worldwide. The Copernicus Climate Change Services (C3S) reported that our planet had its first and second hottest days on record. July was also the 14th consecutive warmest month on record globally, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The C3S report for July noted that "it is increasingly likely that 2024 will be warmer than 2023, and thus the warmest year on record."

Why is record-breaking worldwide heat important?

According to Copernicus and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, last year was the warmest year on record for Earth. In 2023, there were a record number of heat-related deaths. The World Meteorological Organization says extreme heat is the deadliest type of extreme weather. People with increased exposure to heat, such as emergency responders, athletes, outdoor workers, and the homeless, are among the most vulnerable groups.

Our planet is overheating as heat-trapping gases raise the Earth's temperature. A warming world increases the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths. A new study found that more than two million preterm births (from 28 up to 37 weeks) and nearly six million early-term births (37 to 39 weeks) between 1993 and 2017 were tied to heat waves.

What's being done about record-breaking heat?

The American Red Cross says staying hydrated is important in extreme heat. It says the average person needs about three-fourths of a gallon of water daily. Before the heat hits, it advises making a plan to stay cool. The plan should include spending at least a few hours each day in air conditioning, wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, and creating a support team of people you might need and who you can assist.

Ditching dirty energy sources for clean, renewable sources is vital to cooling our planet. Modernizing our homes by switching to solar energy, upgrading to LED bulbs, and unplugging devices that waste energy are ways we can lessen our reliance on dirty energy.

