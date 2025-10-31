Couple makes surprising decision after purchasing land to build cabin: 'We felt that the land didn't need another house'

"This was just an obvious way for us to give back."

Idaho is known for its vast and beautiful landscapes, and more people will now be able to enjoy its natural wonder thanks to a generous land donation from Steven and Teresa Scott, a couple who saw the chance for others to enjoy what they had for decades.

The Scotts bought a 10-acre parcel of land in Victor, Idaho, in 1989, with the intention of building a cabin on the property, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide. However, they never built the cabin and, as dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, decided to turn the land over to the Trust for Public Land many years later.

"We felt that the land didn't need another house," Steven told the outlet.

Prior to their purchase, a rancher owned the land and had used it for his cattle. Under the Scotts' care, they did their best to keep it a "wild space," but after a camping trip, the couple began debating what to do with their parcel when they realized it was connected to Bureau of Land Management land and Grand Teton National Park.

"This was just an obvious way for us to give back," Steven said, per the News & Guide. "We've had so much pleasure from public land."

"Everybody needs to try to do their part to try to keep our world safe and beautiful," Teresa added. "You hate to see all the wild places disturbed and going away."

Before the donation, according to the news outlet, the only way to access the trails was through an easement on private property, which had several limitations, including prohibiting e-bikes. By donating the land, the Scotts have opened up opportunities for more people like themselves, as well as others just wishing for a little fresh air to enjoy nature with ease.

The Trust for Public Land has since begun the transfer to the BLM to continue its preservation for the future. The land sits along Fox Creek and would provide a northern trailhead access point for neighboring BLM land, linking new hiking and biking trails to thousands of acres of land in the Grand Teton National Park, per Buckrail.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2026. While the BLM is the ultimate owner, the Trust for Public Land and other nonprofits are raising additional funds for the trailheads, which will open up 20 miles of trail system for hikers and bikers, Buckrail reported.

"Once we understood its potential to help unlock existing public lands and connect to the larger trails vision, we could not be happier to be donating the land toward the development of the AJ Linnell trail in Teton Valley," the Scotts said in a statement with the Trust for Public Land.

