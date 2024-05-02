Man calls out 'nightmare' pattern happening outside schools across US: 'Surrounded on all sides'

Satellite images revealed that many students have to navigate crowded parking lots and highway ramps just to attend school.

"I want you to look at the satellite image of this elementary school and realize how badly our car infrastructure is failing our young people," begins the video from the TikTok account molesrcool (@molesrcool). "This is an elementary school that is surrounded on all sides by a freeway exit."

Users were horrified. "This is terrifying given how often drunk drivers fly right off freeway ramps," one person wrote. "That's a nightmare," another agreed.

The video showcases several more examples, including schools with parking lot(s) larger than the schools themselves.

"How is our transit infrastructure failing so badly that the entire high school needs to drive to school individually in their own car?" he asks.

It's no secret that the United States is car-centric. Many U.S. cities rank poorly in walkability, defined as the accessibility of short, safe walks to goods and services. Instead, many residents end up stuck behind the wheel — whether they like it or not.

Not only is it unpleasant to be stuck in traffic, but a reliance on cars is downright dangerous, especially for kids. Vehicle accidents are the No. 1 killer of children in the U.S., and 1 in 3 parents worry that their child will be hurt or struck by a car while going to or coming from school.

Cars are dangerous for adults, too: Vehicle emissions are a major contributor to air pollution and noise pollution, which have been linked with negative health outcomes, including increased risks of cancer, heart disease, and lung disease.

"Local planning directors should be held criminally liable," one person commented.

While it's a large problem, it is possible to address. One school in the Netherlands adopted a bike bus, and a community in New Jersey has established an adult-led biking commute group for kids. Between that and the widespread adoption of greenways, bike trails, and EV-friendly infrastructure, there is hope to migrate away from being so car-reliant.

"This image represents hundreds, if not thousands, of young people who are already tethered to the cost of car ownership, car insurance, car maintenance, and gas prices," the TikToker adds. "... So, someone explain to me how cars represent freedom."

