  • Tech Tech

Man calls out issue with common argument against US high-speed trains: 'You can save billions and billions of dollars'

"Not to mention the personal savings on things like gas and maintenance."

by Jenny Allison
"Not to mention the personal savings on things like gas and maintenance."

Photo Credit: TikTok

The transit expert Moles R Cool (@molesrcool) is known for debunking popular transportation myths on TikTok, and in one video, he showed how high-speed rail would save the United States billions of dollars.

Quoting a commenter, who had previously accused high-speed trains of being a waste of money, he responded: "[That] is the most wrong thing you could say about high-speed rail. It's actually one of the best possible uses of our money."

@molesrcool Replying to @palidian #greenscreen high speed rail is actually one of best possible things we can do with our money #highspeedtrain #bullettrain #traffic #cars ♬ Yacht Club - MusicBox

Continuing, he explained that every ton of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere comes with a cost. This isn't just a figurative cost; it's a literal cost measured by the government. And while the Biden administration set the figure at $51 per ton of CO2, he says that the EPA has proposed nearly quadrupling that to $190 per ton.

This is relevant to high-speed rail because a vast majority of emissions in the U.S. come from transportation — specifically, he points out, from cars.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, nearly 40% of annual emissions come directly from transit. In 2021, it reported that U.S. transit emissions were 1.7 billion metric tons. With the EPA's cost assessment, that would equate to $323 billion each year. 

And while fossil-fuel-powered cars produce four times as much CO2 as trains, even electric vehicles are still twice as polluting as high-speed rail, according to data from TNMT.com cited in the video.

Watch now: What would Alex Honnold do as dictator for a day?

These numbers mean that, even with a multibillion-dollar price tag to build high-speed rail, the projects will still pay for themselves many times over, as Moles R Cool explains.

He also points out that taking cars off the road will allow cities to be more densely developed and walkable — which comes with health benefits including exercise and reduced air pollution, per the Climate Reality Project.

"Not to mention the personal savings on things like gas & maintenance," one commenter wrote. "Or better yet, no car means no car & insurance payments."

"Rail is the future. Safer, less stress, better cities, better for the environment," another agreed.

"If you can get people on trains, you can get people to walk," Moles R Cool concluded. "And if you can get people to walk, you can save billions and billions of dollars of damage to the economy."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x