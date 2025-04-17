Researchers raise red flag over dangerous threat carried by boats around the globe: 'We have made it easier for them to conquer the world'

"We now have a high probability of them traveling … every year."

Termites are a well-known nuisance that can wreak havoc on homes and businesses. A recent estimate notes that termites have been responsible for up to $40 billion in damages across the globe since 2010.

But according to a recent study, the spread of termites across the world has been unlike anything we've ever seen before.

What's happening?

A recent study from Thomas Chouvenc, an associate professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida's Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, found that termites are hitching rides on boats all around the globe. As a result, the invasive species may be able to spread its damaging capabilities in untold numbers.

According to the study, the global spread of termites is increasing the amount of damage that they are able to inflict on structures.

"Instead of a few termites accidentally crossing oceans once in a million years, we now have a high probability of them traveling on infested boats every year, dramatically increasing their spread potential," Chouvenc noted.

Because of this, termites can invade new environments and cause extensive damage, all while remaining under the radar.

"Land establishment by invasive termites can remain undetected for decades, often making eradication attempts too late to succeed," reads the study, which will be formally published in June's edition of the journal Current Opinion in Insect Science.

Why is the spread of termites important?

Termites primarily damage wood structures, leading to a range of problems from weakening structural support to creating unsightly damage on walls and ceilings. Termites target wood primarily to obtain cellulose, which is essential in the species' survival.

Since evolving from wood-eating cockroaches, termites have managed to spread around the world throughout history. However, the exact timeline of their evolution is not known. What is known is the damage that they can cause wherever they go. And according to the U.S Department of Agriculture, termites have made their way to every U.S. state except for Alaska.

"Termites are a big problem for homeowners as they can damage wood in structures and infest trees. However, more and more cities are at risk of termite damage since some invasive termite species continue to spread in many new areas of the world," Chouvenc said.

"Their ongoing successful dispersal of invasive termites is not a feat of their own: We have made it easier for them to conquer the world, and private boats are the ultimate vessels."

What's being done about the spread of termites?

Since termites can often cause extensive damage for years before being detected, the best method to combat termites is prevention. One of the most effective prevention methods is the proper grading and drainage of the foundation of any property. Since termites thrive in moisture, keeping any property properly drained is key.

In locations where termites are already established, yearly inspections can help identify infestations before they get out of hand.

As stated by the termite study, communities around the world may soon learn of their termite infestation in the coming years: "For many locations around the world, the question is therefore not 'if' invasive termites will eventually establish, but rather 'when' they will establish — if they have not already."

