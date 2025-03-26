Homeowner sparks debate with termite question about common landscaping practice: 'A natural setting in which to thrive'

There's no such thing as a dumb question. This is true despite a Redditor's self-accusing post while asking about rubber mulch versus wood mulch in the r/landscaping subreddit.

"That's why you have pest control spray" probably wasn't the best answer, however.

The OP wanted to know if rubber mulch was a better alternative to wood mulch, to avoid a potential termite infestation near the house. It's definitely not. But the idea that pest control spray is a better alternative is unfounded as well — especially since it is unlikely to kill a significant portion of any termite colony, as termites need to come in direct contact with it.

The response post didn't indicate what kind of pest control spray, most of which are dangerous to the soil, various plant life, other insects and animals, and humans — especially children. Most notably, many conventional sprays kill pollinators as well, like bees, butterflies, and other insects crucial to plant reproduction.

The idea of using rubber mulch is bad in other ways. As the material indicates, it's mostly made of rubber, but that doesn't mean it's purely natural rubber from a rubber tree or other plant — instead, rubber mulch is generally sourced from old tires. Those rubber tires contain toxic compounds galore, including heavy metals like zinc, cadmium, and lead.

As the rubber breaks down, it releases semi-VOCs (volatile organic compounds). The soil, groundwater, beneficial microbes, earthworms, and other underground organisms are all exposed to the toxins.

According to the University of Florida, melaleuca mulch — also known as tea tree mulch — is the best for being resistant to termite attention, especially when not moist, and ABC Home and Commercial listed cedar and cypress along with melaleuca as the best options.

Those with real termite concerns can also consider a more eco-friendly solution such as a Sentricon system, which specifically targets termites into a bait device rather than requiring a spray around the perimeter of the home.

"If you live somewhere with a termite problem, mulch or no mulch won't stop them," one commenter wrote. "The architecture building where I studied had termites BEFORE they rebuilt it about 30 yr ago, and despite many measures what they're doing right now is to treat locally at entry points. And every other year they have to replace the foam insulation used at these entry points because despite foam insulation being toxic to termites, the colony would still sacrifice its workers to get into the building.

"The goal is to have [mulch] dry out quickly and discourage pests (termites, carpenter ants, etc.) as these like moisture."

Fortunately, the OP received some good advice on this one, which is why there is no such thing as a dumb question. Some are more than happy to pass on their learning and experience. One alternative is to begin the process of rewilding the property.

Natural lawns are sustainable, low-maintenance, and biodiverse-friendly. Better yet, thin layers of organic or living mulch are highly useful to kickstart the process. Organic mulch includes things like pine needles, grass clippings, and leaf litter, while living mulch includes creeping thyme, clover, wild strawberry, or even moss.

The best thing about a natural lawn is all the options that come with it. Gravel and stone are mentioned several times in the response posts, and they are viable alternatives. In arid regions or on xeriscaped lawns, which are designed to need as little water as possible, they retain heat and moisture without decomposing.

"It offers plants a natural setting in which to thrive and keeps the plants' roots cool in hot sunshine," one response post advised.

Another suggested a method for avoiding termites: "The key to mulch is to keep it well below the weep holes of your home."

