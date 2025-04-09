With an average temperature of just 45°F, Maine is one of America's coldest states, but it's also becoming a hotspot for energy savings. A recent study revealed that residents of the Pine Tree State can enjoy huge savings if they upgrade their heating systems.

According to the study's findings, residents with a heat pump saw their energy bills fall by up to 60% per year, around $2,300 for the typical household. The report's co-author Matt Malinowski told the Bangor Daily News:

"Maine is a leader in heat pump deployment, and for a good reason, because they generate bill savings."

Maine's enthusiastic adoption of heat pumps is such that Governor Janet Mills' target to install 100,000 heat pumps across the state was realized two years early. They've now set their sights on an even bigger goal: 175,000 by 2027.

It's all part of the state's ambitious goal to cut harmful emissions by 45% by 2030 and 80% by 2040. Because energy accounts for 94% of the state's emissions, heat pumps are a key part of realizing these goals.

A heat pump is a more energy-efficient alternative to standard furnaces and air conditioners. It works by collecting heat from the air or the ground outside the home and concentrating it for indoor use. Unlike a standard air conditioner, which can only cool, a heat pump can cool or heat a home.

EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace offers information and advice for installing a heat pump in your home. Mitsubishi can also connect you with a licensed professional.

Conventional methods of air conditioning account for about 7% of all harmful emissions, and the United Nations' environmental program projects this impact will double by 2030 and triple by 2050. The advent of AI and the gigantic cooling demands of data centers will only further compound the issue in the coming years.

Heat pumps offer a much more sustainable way to cool and heat buildings, but they're just one of several ways to save money and help the environment at the same time.

