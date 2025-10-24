Officials celebrate as crucial water supply sees stunning turnaround: 'The situation is optimal'

It shows how resilience, planning, and a bit of good weather can help communities adapt.

After years of worry over dwindling water reserves, farmers in Tenerife finally have reason to celebrate. A new report from the island's public water company, BALTEN, revealed that local reservoirs have reached their highest levels in three years — a major milestone that officials are calling a turning point for the region's agricultural stability.

According to Tenerife Weekly, the reservoirs dedicated to agricultural irrigation began in October at 28% capacity, storing more than 1.4 million cubic meters (49.4 million cubic feet) of water — up sharply from just 19% last year. The improvement follows a season of careful conservation efforts and emergency measures aimed at protecting the island's farming community from the impacts of drought.

"This situation is optimal to confront autumn with guaranteed supply," said Valentín González, Tenerife's councillor for the Primary Sector. He credited coordinated action during the summer's water emergency for stabilizing the island's irrigation system. Lower autumn temperatures will now help extend water storage into the spring, although rainfall over the coming months will remain a key factor in long-term recovery.

The rebound is visible across all major regions of the island. The northeastern area saw stored volume rise by nearly 50%, while the southern zone of Las Galletas–Valle San Lorenzo climbed from 17% to 23.3%. Even drought-prone Vilaflor recorded a 12% increase compared to last year — signs that Tenerife's water management strategy is paying off.

Beyond the numbers, the recovery brings hope to local farmers and communities that depend on these reservoirs for food production and economic stability. More consistent water availability helps safeguard crops, reduce emergency costs, and promote sustainable land management — all essential to protecting Tenerife's natural environment.

Tenerife's progress mirrors other recent conservation success stories, like California's refilling reservoirs after record rains and Portugal's rebound from historic drought. Each example shows how resilience, planning, and a bit of good weather can help communities adapt to a changing climate — and look toward the future with renewed confidence.

