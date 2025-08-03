Scientists issue warning as 'crazy ants' wreak havoc on US region: 'There's no insect noise and there's no bird noise'

A type of South American ant is invading Florida, according to the Herald-Tribune.

What's happening?

Tawny crazy ants were introduced to Florida in the late 90s. What has differentiated this population from its South American counterpart is that it has grown to form a singular super colony spreading across multiple southern states. This means the tawny crazy ants in America share lineage and don't conflict with one another over territory.

The tawny crazy ant isn't alone, either. The Asian needle ant, a novel hybrid fire ant, and a European ant in New York are just some of the ant species challenging ecosystems across America.

Why are tawny crazy ants important?

Tawny crazy ants will eat just about anything, leading to infestations in homes in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Crazy ants are aggressive enough even to drive out the infamous fire ant.

Invasive species are generally introduced to new areas by human transportation, without the natural checks and balances present that a species evolved with, it can rapidly outcompete others in a new territory. This can lead to a monopoly on resources, which ultimately pushes out native species and reduces biodiversity. In the case of the tawny crazy ant, scientists have been able to see the palpable effect.

"There's no insect noise and there's no bird noise," said ecologist Edward LeBrun in regards to areas overrun by the species, per Science. "They have really profound ecological impacts."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The critical loss of biodiversity means a loss of ecosystem services that humans rely on, too. One study suggested this amounts to hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses due to invasive species worldwide every year.

What's being done about crazy tawny ants?

Researchers have found a particular fungal infection that has been able to wipe out entire colonies of crazy tawny ants. Otherwise, experts recommend a few mitigation strategies, like eliminating nesting areas by sealing entries into a home, and controlling food sources like trash and dirty dishes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.