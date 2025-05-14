Experts raise red flags after deadly, venomous ant found to be expanding through US: 'Commonly enters homes and other buildings'

If the trend continues, more states will face the burden.

A venomous and invasive ant species is making itself at home in more parts of the U.S., and experts are warning that the threat is growing. The Asian needle ant, already a well-known hazard in the South, is now expanding its reach to other parts of the nation, according to a recent report in the Independent.

What's happening?

The venomous Asian needle ant is spreading across the Southeast and beyond, recently appearing in parts of California and as far north as New York and Washington. Native to parts of East Asia, this species thrives in disturbed landscapes and warm conditions.

"During swarming season, it commonly enters homes and other buildings," according to Clemson researchers cited in the article, noting the insect's aggressive behavior and ability to adapt to urban and rural areas alike. "To reduce the chance of them coming in from their outdoor habitats, well-fitted screens on doors and windows will be helpful,"

Clemson has also said that the ants are often confused with the red imported fire ant and that reported levels of bites may be higher for Asian needle ants if the more common fire ant is blamed.

When disturbed, these ants swarm aggressively, delivering venomous stings that cause intense burning, swelling, and pustule formation. For most, the pain subsides over time, but for people with severe allergies, a single sting can trigger anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal reaction.

Why is this ant invasion important?

The Asian needle ant's expansion is part of a broader pattern of invasive species disrupting ecosystems and economies across the U.S. These species often outcompete native flora and fauna, leading to reduced biodiversity and altered habitats. For instance, the spread of kudzu in the South has smothered native plants, while the spotted lanternfly in the Northeast has caused significant agricultural damage.

Such invasions threaten environmental stability and can impose substantial economic burdens, with the U.S. incurring approximately $21 billion annually in damages and management costs due to invasive species.

Their rapid expansion is tied to warming temperatures and increasingly favorable habitat conditions. If the trend continues, more states will face the burden of medical incidents, pest control costs, and environmental harm. Communities could see rising health care risks alongside long-term consequences to farming and infrastructure.

What's being done about the spread?

To curb the Asian needle ant's advance, residents in affected areas are encouraged to report sightings to local agricultural or environmental agencies. Avoiding the transport of soil, plants, or mulch from infested regions can also help prevent unintentional spread.

Additionally, landscaping with native plants supports local ecosystems and reduces the likelihood of creating hospitable environments for invasive species.

Similar proactive measures have been effective elsewhere. For instance, in Oregon, the early detection and reporting of the invasive Chinese mitten crab have been crucial in preventing its establishment in the Columbia River system. In Hawaiʻi, community-led efforts to remove invasive species have helped to restore native habitats and improve groundwater recharge.

