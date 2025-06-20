Scientists issue stark warning after harmful creatures breed to form 'Frankenstein' hybrid species: 'They are very adaptable'

"Once you introduce a species to a new place, anything can really happen."

Experts have sounded the alarm after discovering that two species of invasive fire ant have crossbred, creating a dangerous new hybrid, the Wilmington Star-News reported.

What's happening?

Since arriving in Mobile, Alabama, from South America by boat in the early 1900s, both red and black fire ants have spread across the southeast United States, wreaking havoc along the way, per the Star-News.

Red fire ants' painful sting is hazardous to field workers, and the invasive pests pose a threat to newborn livestock and poultry, according to the U.C. Riverside Center for Invasive Species Research.

"Foraging ants can clog irrigation lines and short-circuit electrical systems. In natural ecosystems, they may interfere with and displace native wildlife," the Center's website said. "Young birds in nests and lizards can be especially vulnerable."

The invasive ants also boast a remarkable ability to spread, whether by people unwittingly transporting entire colonies in agricultural materials or even by linking together to float on water.

Previously, cold weather had been slowing red fire ants' northward spread, but as global temperatures rise, they have continued to expand into new areas, according to the Wilmington Star-News.

The ants even appeared to be altering their behavior, acclimating to the colder temperatures of higher elevations and northern latitudes.

"Right now, it just seems they are very adaptable, and that includes moving their nests further underground … to some degree outsmarting the environment," said Amy Michael of North Carolina Agriculture, per the Star-News.

Black fire ants, while less aggressive than their red cousins, are hardier and better able to withstand cold temperatures, which is precisely what concerns experts most about the newly discovered hybrid, according to the Star-News.

These hybrid fire ants have been leading the push into higher elevations and more northern regions, Scotty Yang of Virginia Tech told the Star-News, becoming the dominant species of fire ant in the higher-elevation regions of states as far north as Virginia.

Why are invasive species important?

The new hybridized fire ants are a perfect example of how the presence of invasive species can lead to unanticipated outcomes.

"[O]nce you introduce a species to a new place, anything can really happen," Yang said, per the Star-News.

Invasive species outcompete local species, disrupting delicate ecosystems, which can impact the ability of people to grow crops and raise livestock.

As global temperatures rise, invasive species like fire ants are increasingly able to inhabit areas where they previously could not survive, threatening further destruction.

What's being done about invasive species?

In the case of invasive red fire ants, officials in North Carolina, unfortunately, have reached the conclusion that eradication is impossible and that the only hope is to manage their populations, the Star-News reported.

On a micro level, there are many things you can do at home and in your community to prevent the spread of invasive species. Planting a native garden, upgrading to a natural lawn, or rewilding your yard will provide food and habitat for local wildlife while benefiting vital pollinators.

As an added bonus, native plants require less water and maintenance, saving you time and money in the process.

