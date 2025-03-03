Beachgoer captures video of oblivious couple risking their lives near roaring ocean waves: 'They have no idea how dangerous'

A Redditor recently shared a video to r/Sydney that sparked wide incredulity.

The post showed a couple standing on an ocean shelf along the coast by a popular sculpture. Waves were crashing violently in close proximity, posing an imminent risk, and the caption read: "This seems really really dangerous."

This kind of behavior is actively deterred by local authorities. Waves on the Australian coast can easily take onlookers out for a violent and occasionally fatal ride. Visitors should be exercising caution for their own sake.

We've seen similar reckless behavior from Floridians visiting the beach during a hurricane. Either way, these actions risk personal welfare and might require the potential use of rescue resources if things go awry.

Rough waters aren't the only risk at play along coastlines. Rainfall sends land-based pollutants out to sea, and they can be concentrated at public beaches. Violent waves can even introduce these pollutants to the atmosphere.

These incidents speak to a wider disrespect of the forces of nature. While many are pushed to engage directly with natural features for photo ops, often the healthier option for everybody involved is to enjoy them from a respectful distance. As oceans become increasingly violent thanks to human-caused climate shifts, changing this behavior becomes even more important.

Reddit comments echoed the condemnation of the couple on the Sydney coastline.

"Fisherman here. Can confirm that's completely insane," said the top commenter. "The swell is dangerously big today and not only are they not wearing life jackets, she appears to be wearing thongs, they're constantly looking away from the waves, and that rock ledge is covered in slippery green cabbage weed."

"They have no idea how dangerous the ocean is and no wonder so many of them end up washed off the rocks," said another. "I'm not sure anything else can be done as the signs don't deter people. ... Sadly, the problem is only getting worse."

