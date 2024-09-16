Meteorologists sound alarm as 'conga line' of storms rip through the Pacific: 'Higher coastal inundation levels'

In late August, the Pacific Ocean became a hotbed of tropical cyclone activity, with four named storms spinning simultaneously. The surge in activity came after a relatively quiet start to the hurricane season in the Pacific.

What's happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's eastern Pacific hurricane season forecast issued in May called for a most likely (60% chance) below-normal season. NOAA's outlook included 11 to 17 named storms, four to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale).

As of early September, there had been nine named storms in the Pacific, three of which became hurricanes, including one major hurricane, according to NOAA. By mid-September, The New York Times reported that Tropical Depression Ileana became the ninth named storm in the Eastern Pacific alone (the tenth overall). There is still a little more than a third of the season left.

The season started out quiet, with tropical storm Aletta, the Pacific season's first named storm, not forming until early July, more than seven weeks into the season. It seems like the Pacific was making up for lost time in August. Six of the nine named storms so far in the eastern Pacific were active during the month.

At one point, four named storms, including a typhoon in the western Pacific, were spinning at once over the ocean waters, as the Washington Post detailed on Aug. 26.

Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Cappucci described it as a "conga line" of storms. They included hurricanes Gilma, Hone, Hector, and Typhoon Shanshan.

Why is an active tropical cyclone period in the Pacific important?

Typhoon Shanshan killed at least seven people in Japan and caused widespread damage, as Reuters reported. Its gusting winds reached about 112 mph at the end of August, according to the outlet. Hurricane Gilma's winds were even stronger, peaking at 130 mph, according to NOAA, but the storm never made landfall. Gilma weakened rapidly as it approached Hawaii, which had only minor impacts from the storm. The U.S. Navy had to rescue two people from a disabled yacht as the storm approached.

Our warming world is impacting tropical cyclones. A study by scientists at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory found that nearshore hurricanes worldwide are intensifying faster, and new projections suggest the pace of strengthening will pick up even more if current warming trends continue. Another recent study found that 75% of the world is experiencing a rise in precipitation variability.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns, per NOAA, that rising sea levels will cause "higher coastal inundation levels" from tropical cyclones. The IPCC also says tropical cyclone rainfall rates and tropical cyclone activity are projected to increase.

What's being done about expected changes to tropical cyclones?

Understanding what is at risk from an overheating planet and helping to spread the word can have an impact. Making your voice heard by supporting pro-climate candidates is another way to help.

