Scientists use 'remarkable' techniques to save historic tree from vandals: 'We'll be keeping everything crossed that these plants continue to grow'

A historic tree chopped down by vandals is finding a second life as recovered seeds and saplings spring to life.

The Washington Post reported that the Sycamore Gap tree, which flourished in England's Northumberland National Park for more than a century, was chopped down by criminals one night in September.

However, plant conservationists with The National Trust raced to recover what they could from seeds and cuttings. Their work paid off — in March, the organization announced that seedlings and buds were emerging and released several pictures.

Experts used various "remarkable" techniques to encourage growth, including "budding," wherein a single bud from the original tree is attached to a rootstock of the same species, and two types of grafting, which involves merging a cutting and rootstock with corresponding cuts. These methods were intended to create plants genetically identical to the original tree, according to The National Trust.

"While there's a way to go before we have true saplings, we'll be keeping everything crossed that these plants continue to grow stronger and can be planted out and enjoyed by many in the future," said Andrew Jasper, the trust's director of gardens and parklands, per the Post.

The trust also hopes that some sort of life will eventually emerge from the stump that remains of the original tree.

Trees are vitally important to life on Earth. They offer a number of ecosystem services, including providing oxygen, improving air quality, helping to regulate the climate, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife, per SavATree. Scientists have even said planting trees near highways could dramatically reduce air pollution.

"As well as being a fundamental part of our ecosystems, trees are an intrinsic part of our cultural heritage — a form of living history," Jasper said in a statement.

The Sycamore Gap tree, planted in the 1800s, was a cultural icon. It sat next to a portion of Hadrian's Wall, a historic rock barrier that marked the northern border of the Roman Empire's Britannia province. The tree also appeared in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," as the Post reported.

Across the world, people are coming together to protect trees and the cultural and environmental services they provide. For instance, Ecosia is a search engine that plants trees with user searches. The company recently shared a dramatic photo comparison of one of its planting projects in Nicaragua, which is providing a habitat for spider monkeys, anteaters, and yellow-naped parrots.

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.

"I wonder what the charges and fine are for this act of meanness?" one person pondered in the comments on the Post article. "Hopefully whatever they are, a message will be sent to any others thinking about doing something similar in the future."

"The response to the Sycamore Gap tree's felling has been extraordinary, and we hope that by continuing to share its story, we can raise awareness of the cultural and natural significance of these majestic trees that we're so lucky to have in the UK," Jasper said, per the release.

