Rescuers spring into action after wild animals are spotted wandering where they don't belong: 'Weaving in and out'

When members of the public spotted two confused young swans "weaving in and out of traffic" on a busy road in Aberdeen, they didn't hesitate to act — and neither did the dedicated volunteers at New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

According to Aberdeen Live, New Arc has spent years responding to calls about animals in dangerous, human-dominated environments. Their mission is simple, but important: to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured or displaced wildlife across northeast Scotland.

The sanctuary was called out after locals noticed the young swans wandering separately near the Bridge of Don. With the help of passersby and the local Highways team, rescuers safely captured both birds and transported them to a nearby waterway.

There, they were released to "continue their wild journey," the group shared on Facebook. The team explained that these kinds of calls are more common around this time of year.

"Young swans are often chased off by their parents as they set out to find new territories," it stated. "Unfortunately, this can lead them into dangerous places such as busy roads or built-up areas."

New Arc Wildlife Rescue was founded by Keith and Pauline Marley, who began rescuing and rehabbing pets and wildlife at home. Now managed by Paul Reynolds and Morgane Ristic, the rescue's work has expanded to help thousands of creatures, from foxes and owls to hedgehogs and swans.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Each rescue not only saves individual lives but also raises awareness about the coexistence of humans and wildlife in increasingly developed landscapes.

In order to inspire others to help animals in distress, the group regularly shares updates, advice, and success stories on social media.

Those inspired by New Arc's mission can look into taking local action to make a difference — whether that means volunteering with a wildlife group, donating to a cause, or supporting rescue efforts.

As the New Arc team's quick response proves, a little community care can go a long way, sometimes even saving lives right off the highway.

"A huge thank you again to everyone who took the time to help keep these swans safe today!" the sanctuary wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.