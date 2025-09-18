Video shows camper's chilling encounter with large wild animal at state park: 'I just tried to stay still'

He was looking at his phone before noticing the creature.

A camper's peaceful night at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu turned into a nerve-racking brush with one of California's most iconic predators, KFI AM 640 reported.

In a video captured in August, a mountain lion padded just inches away from the camper. He later recalled, "I just tried to stay still, and it went right past me." It was a split-second decision that likely helped him avoid harm in one of a growing number of human-wildlife encounters.

What's happening?

The video, shared by KTLA 5, showed the camper sitting on an off-road vehicle when the big cat came out of the bushes.

He was looking at his phone and didn't notice the mountain lion until it was inches from him. The animal strolled past him and then darted toward the campground.

The encounter happened days before a mountain lion seriously injured an 11-year-old girl. Officers found that cougar, and it was euthanized.

Why are wildlife encounters concerning?

While mountain lion attacks are rare, incidents have been on the rise, according to WBUR.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

As communities expand, human development encroaches on wildlife habitats, shrinking natural areas and corridors. This can cause conflict, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports.

Rising temperatures as well as habitat loss and movement can also reduce prey availability and strain ecosystems. This can push wildlife such as mountain lions and bears to search for food closer to campsites and homes and increase human-carnivore conflicts, though the effects of rising temperatures on these interactions are still being studied, the BBC noted.

Protecting wildlife and ecosystems goes beyond focusing on conservation efforts. It also involves safeguarding human communities from dangerous run-ins.

What's being done about human-wildlife conflict?

Organizations such as the International Fund for Animal Welfare are taking measures to prevent human-wildlife conflicts. For instance, IFAW has worked with legislators to advocate for non-lethal wildlife management strategies.

In 2020, California recommended that mountain lion populations in the Central Coast and Southern California be considered for protection, per Green Foothills. This activated some automatic protections for mountain lions.

Beyond policy, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is being built to reconnect habitat for mountain lions and other species — reducing dangerous crossings and easing pressure on nearby communities.

For those looking to help, exploring critical environmental issues is a good first step. Talking with loved ones about habitat protection and taking local action also promotes discussion and inspires involvement in conservation efforts.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.