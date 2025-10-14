Onlooker captures concerning video of wild animal running loose in theme park: 'Poor thing was probably so scared'

"It was probably terrified and just wanted to get away from people and the noise."

A video of a skunk running lost in a theme park has gained attention on TikTok as the poor animal didn't seem to know where to turn.

What's happening?

A TikToker known as Bunny (@cynfulbunny) shared a video of a skunk running around Knott's Scary Farm, a Halloween theme park event in Southern California.

Carnevil's best scare actor of the night is this little guy. Poor guy was scared with all the people around. Definitely did not expect to see an skunk running around to end my night. As far as I'm aware no one got sprayed and it was able to get into hiding. As long as you stay out of it's path, keep your distance, and don't make any aggressive sounds or movements to make it feel threatened, then you're in the clear

The video showed the animal running through the heavily lit park, trying to avoid any contact with people. According to the TikToker, no one got sprayed, and the skunk was able to make a lucky escape and get into hiding.

"Poor thing was probably so scared," one person commented.

Another commenter wrote: "Poor thing. It was probably terrified and just wanted to get away from people and the noise."

Why is this important?

This is another example of an encounter between a wild animal and people that could have ended a lot worse. Human-wildlife encounters are growing in frequency as our population continues to grow and towns and cities expand, causing destruction to the natural habitats where these wildlife live.

In addition to destroying habitats, the human-caused warming of the planet is leading to a change in the availability of resources. Rising temperatures, heat waves, and extreme weather events, such as floods and droughts, are all impacting animal populations. This is forcing many animals to expand their range and venture into towns and cities in search of food and shelter, leading to a rise in conflicts.

A study by researchers at the University of Washington found that human-wildlife conflicts are increasing globally, and some notable examples included an increase in snake bites in Australia due to higher temperatures making snakes more aggressive, and the disruption of food webs in New Mexico caused black bears to enter human settlements in search of food.

What's being done to prevent human-wildlife conflicts?

The easiest way to prevent human-wildlife conflicts is to restore and manage wildlife habitat to prevent them from entering human areas. There are lots of restoration projects globally that aim to restore and protect natural habitats. Getting involved and taking action locally helps to safeguard biodiversity and prevent these incidents from occurring.

Protecting natural environments also has numerous benefits for local communities. These habitats provide vital services such as clean air and water, and they also mitigate rising temperatures and extreme weather events, helping to cool the planet down.

