Cyclist shares video of disturbing incident on roadway: 'I hope you turned him in'

A cyclist recently shared footage of an aggressive motorist with the Colorado Reddit community at r/loveland. It showed how quickly a case of littering can go awry.

"Guys tossing beer cans from their car on Storm Mountain today, then going full aggro when called out," wrote the original poster.

The video clip shows the cyclist riding behind an SUV through the roads of Storm Mountain. Suddenly, a full beer can is tossed out the driver's side window, cracking open on the road. The cyclist followed the SUV to the next intersection, where he tossed the can back toward the car. The SUV then pulled over so the angry driver could exchange words with the cyclist. A passenger in the car also came out to apologize on behalf of the driver afterwards.

Stray cans are more than just an eyesore in a natural landscape. This kind of behavior is an obvious safety hazard for anyone sharing the road, especially if the driver was drinking while behind the wheel. Littering poses a safety hazard to wildlife, too. Animals routinely die from choking on garbage left by inconsiderate humans.

This problem becomes even more complicated depending on the litter. Plastic items can degrade over time, leaching particles into local waterways. These microplastics end up in human food supply chains and introduce loads of health risks once ingested.

Waste like food and clothing releases methane when left to decompose. This traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates costly, destructive weather patterns like storms and floods.

This can all be avoided by simply knowing where to put your trash. In this case, aluminum cans recycle well, so there's really no good reason not to hold onto one until you next find a blue bin.

Reddit commenters were disgusted by the littering episode captured by the original poster.

"I hope you turned him in and glad you are okay," wrote one community member.

"You handled this well. Thanks for speaking up," replied another.

