Historic floods wash away homes across US region, leaving families stranded: 'I didn't think it would come this high'

Western Washington is reeling after the Pacific Northwest was pounded by a series of atmospheric-river-fueled storms in the first half of December. Torrential rain has raised rivers beyond their banks, resulting in serious flooding that could become catastrophic by the end of the week.

The Skagit River, which flows through northwest Washington, was close to 27 feet Monday morning, just below minor flood stage near the town of Concrete. The river is forecast to reach just under major flood stage early Tuesday morning when it should climb to over 32 feet. After another round of heavy rain later this week, the Skagit is expected to rise into major flood stage, reaching nearly 34 feet by late Wednesday, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

"I didn't think it would come this high," Concrete resident Mariah Brosa told the Associated Press. Located along and just north of the Skagit, Concrete is around 70 miles northeast of Seattle. Floodwaters stopped just shy of entering Brosa's raised riverfront home, but the swollen river battered it with debris and destroyed her fiancé's work car.

The Coast Guard responded to assist with rescue and recovery efforts across Washington. In Sumas, Coast Guard aircrews pulled four people to safety after flooding trapped them in their attic.

"As of last night, we have about 250 emergency rescues statewide. The number is likely more," Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson posted Saturday on the social platform X. "Thank you to our first responders who are putting themselves in harm's way to rescue folks who desperately need it." The governor has declared a statewide emergency and has activated Washington's National Guard.

Flood warnings continued Monday for several rivers in King County, which includes Seattle. "Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet, and a depth of 2 feet will float your car," noted the Seattle National Weather Service office. "Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way."





An unsettled weather pattern is forecast through this entire week in Washington. "It can't be said enough, even as flood waters recede in some areas, we are not out of the woods yet," cautioned Washington Sen. Patty Murray on X.

Nearly 11 million people across portions of at least five states in the northwest U.S. face a marginal to slight risk, Levels 1 and 2 out of 4, respectively, Monday for excessive rainfall capable of producing additional flash flooding, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Parts of the West Coast will continue to have at least a marginal risk of flash flooding through the end of this week.

Scientists said our overheating planet is supercharging atmospheric rivers, like the one now soaking the Pacific Northwest. "As climate change warms the air and oceans, these storms will have more fuel to become larger and stronger because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Some research shows that they are expected to be 25% longer and wider, meaning more rain over more area for longer," the USDA said. "Therefore, heavy rainfall and extreme winds caused by these rivers will increase. This also means that the number of atmospheric rivers that cause damage will increase."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.