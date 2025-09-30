Experts warn of danger as 2 monstrous storms surge off the East Coast — here's what could happen

The interaction between Humberto and Imelda will determine what other ways the U.S. could be impacted by these tropical cyclones.

The eighth and ninth named storms of the Atlantic hurricane season are now simultaneously spinning off the East Coast of the United States. Tropical Depression Nine developed into Tropical Storm Imelda on Sunday, a day after Hurricane Humberto reached Category 5 status, according to the New York Times.

The tropical systems intensified over the weekend, and their interaction is being monitored closely by the National Hurricane Center to see how they will impact the U.S. Hurricane Humberto strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane Saturday afternoon when the storm's maximum sustained winds peaked at 160 mph. Tropical Depression Nine turned into Tropical Storm Imelda as its maximum sustained winds reached 40 mph.

Humberto has weakened slightly compared to Saturday but was still a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph as of midday Monday. It is a large storm with hurricane-force winds extending outward to around 70 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 185 miles from the center of the storm.

Swells from Humberto should reach the East Coast on Tuesday, generating life-threatening surf and strong rip currents. Humberto was located around 340 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, moving to the northwest at 13 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Imelda has strengthened since Sunday and is now packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is located around 240 miles east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, moving north at 9 mph. Tropical Storm Imelda will continue to bring heavy rain to the Bahamas over the next two days. The coastal Carolinas region could see isolated flash flooding through Tuesday as Imelda's rain impacts portions of the East Coast.

The interaction between Humberto and Imelda will determine what other ways the U.S. could be impacted by these tropical cyclones. The NHC suggests Humberto will help tug Imelda far enough east into the Atlantic to ultimately spare the East Coast from Imelda's worst wrath.

The NHC forecasts Imelda to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph by late Wednesday, but the track of the storm is expected to abruptly shift east-northeast, away from the East Coast, by early Tuesday.

Hurricane Humberto underwent rapid intensification over the weekend. By definition, that means the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone rise by at least 30 knots (around 35 mph) in a 24-hour period. That increase in strength marked not only a substantial increase in Humberto's strength, but also an increase in its potential for destruction and loss of life.

