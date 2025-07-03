Hiker dismayed after making dangerous discovery along popular trail in state park: 'This seems intentional and possibly criminal'

While exploring a popular trail in a state park, a hiker made a disturbing and dangerous discovery.

According to the OP, there were shards of glass all along the trail from about seven or eight smashed liquor bottles. Thankfully, the hiker collected all the broken pieces and disposed of the glass shards.

The OP noted how the trail is frequented by horseback riders, bikers, and hikers, all of whom could've been cut by the glass.

Redditors were outraged by the blatant littering.

"This seems intentional and possibly criminal, especially if it's in a public park," one user said. "I'd think about alerting park management and maybe taking it up with the police."

"Thank you for picking that up," another added. "Glass in a horse's foot can mean the horse never being good again."

As the above comment highlights, this type of littering is not only dangerous for park visitors but also for animals. Wildlife that call the park home can cut themselves on the glass, or worse, mistake the broken shards for food and ingest the sharp pieces.

Such incidents are unfortunately not uncommon. Across the country, hikers have shared heartbreaking images of vandalized natural landscapes, littered trails, and disrespected safety guidelines. When visiting outdoor spaces, it's important to adopt the "leave no trace" mentality to ensure these natural wonders keep thriving.

Climate awareness begins with a basic respect for nature. By educating yourself and others about the importance of protecting state parks and the wildlife within them, you can help prevent incidents like this from happening.

Redditors continued to discuss the disturbing photos of the garbage.

"You're a real hero for picking it up," one wrote. "Thank you."

"As a horseman, thank you so much. You rock!!" someone else said.

