Hiker makes concerning discovery while strolling along popular trail: 'Why are people like this?'

If you're hosting any kind of party, it's important to clean up after yourself and your guests (and minimize waste). It's just a considerate thing to do. If you're outside, it shows respect for the beauty of the nature around you.

Unfortunately, a hiker stumbled upon the aftermath of a gender reveal party that was decidedly not pretty in pink. They shared photos in r/oregon and expressed their disappointment.

The pictures show pink powder all along wooden railings on a trail in McDowell Creek Falls County Park. While they didn't get any pictures of another part of the trail, the original poster said they also saw "a bunch of the powder had drifted all over the walkway and probably into the water and on the plants" and that there was "pink confetti and pink powder everywhere."

"Please don't do this, especially in nature," they concluded.

Party staples such as glitter are sometimes advertised as "biodegradable," but that doesn't mean it's good for the environment. The World Wildlife Fund says biodegradable plastics made from organic matter can actually benefit the environment. But if someone just throws it into the woods, that doesn't guarantee it'll break down properly.

Biodegradable litter is still litter. And litter can prevent others from interacting with nature in a meaningful way.

Many people who act for the environment do so because of their love for nature. Not everyone, however, has easy access to green spaces. The Trust for Public Land reported in 2021 that more than 100 million people in the United States do not have a park near their home.

Taking care of the environment means we'll have green spaces that will last for generations to come. It means we'll keep them accessible to as many people as possible now. Being in touch with our surroundings can be great for our physical and mental health, too.

It's understandable, of course, that a lot of people were upset about the confetti.

"Why are people like this?" one person wrote.

Another user said, "It's amazing how few people know about and uphold [Leave No Trace] in nature."

When someone asked if the powder was biodegradable, the OP responded: "Allowing biodegradable litter means you allow people to leave banana peels or compostable paper products. While it's definitely better than plastic, why do it in the first place? Leave no trace!"

