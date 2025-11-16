Officials consider strict new ban on controversial habit in public spaces: 'The right thing to do'

It's unclear what the punishment would be.

A Florida county is mulling over a potential ban on a rapidly growing habit that impacts both the environment and public health.

According to News 4 Jax, the St. Johns County commissioners have proposed a full ban on smoking and vaping on county beaches and in parks.

The proposed ordinance would ban smoking and vaping within 600 feet of the Atlantic Ocean. It would also expand the definition of litter to include cigarette butts and vaping paraphernalia.

Cigarettes and vapes both pose significant health risks, particularly to young people. Their addictive properties are particularly potent for younger users.

Secondhand smoke from cigarettes can lead to respiratory issues or stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's been linked to an increased cancer risk as well.

Vaping is no better for you. Vapes contain similar carcinogens to cigarettes and also contain heavy metals like nickel and lead, per the CDC.

The issues these activities create extend beyond your health; they can also have a profound impact on the environment.

Cigarette butts don't biodegrade, according to Ocean Care. They instead leach carcinogens and other harmful chemicals into soil or water, polluting them and threatening ecosystems. Their filters also break apart and generate microplastics, which are a significant problem in the environment.

Vapes share a similar environmental risk but have the added danger of lithium-ion batteries. When disposed of improperly, those batteries can pose a significant fire or explosion risk.

Students petitioned the county commissioners on behalf of the ordinance.

Izzy Howell, a student in 8th grade, talked about finding a vape on the beach with her friends.

"We thought the right thing to do was pick it up and throw it away," Howell said.

Vape bans have been growing in popularity recently. Denver, Colorado, and Westchester County, New York, have both recently passed ordinances banning certain types of vapes.

If the ordinance passes, it's unclear what the punishment would be, but it would likely be some sort of fine.

