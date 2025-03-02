Researchers concerned by findings after examining fetal tissues of spotted seals: 'It's ubiquitous'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

"We've pretty much found [some] now in every tissue that we've looked at."

New research reveals that microplastics are being passed from pregnant spotted seals to their unborn pups in Alaska, raising alarm about the long-term impacts on wildlife, ecosystems, and human health, the Alaska Beacon reported.

What's happening?

Microplastics — tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimeters — are now being passed from pregnant spotted seals to their fetuses in Alaska

A study led by Lara Horstmann at the University of Alaska Fairbanks found 1,415 microplastic particles in the tissues, placentas, and amniotic fluid of eight seal fetuses harvested by Indigenous subsistence hunters between 2020 and 2023. 

This discovery adds to a growing body of evidence that microplastics have infiltrated nearly every corner of the Arctic. "We've pretty much found microplastics now in every tissue that we've looked at, so muscle, blubber, liver, kidney, you name it," Horstmann said during the 2025 Alaska Marine Science Symposium, per Alaska Public Media.

UAF researcher and Horstmann's student Chelsea Kovalcsik added: "There's varying numbers here, right? But it's ubiquitous. We're finding them in all tissues at varying amounts."

Why is this important?

The discovery of microplastics in fetal seals raises serious concerns for human health, particularly for Indigenous communities relying on marine mammals for food. These particles — many of which contain toxic, hormone-disrupting chemicals — can accumulate in the body, potentially affecting reproduction, immunity, and development.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Microplastics have already been found in human placentas, blood, and lungs, linking them to reproductive issues and increased disease risk.

Beyond human health, microplastics threaten wildlife and ecosystems. Northern fur seals have been declining since the 1950s, per Alaska Public Media, and researchers suspect plastic pollution plays a role.

"We have this decline in northern fur seals, and is it due to a bunch of things? Most likely. But is it probably also due to microplastics? Sure," Kovalcsik said, per Alaska Public Media.

Additionally, the problem is worsening as melting sea ice releases decades-old microplastics.

The takeaway? What's happening to Alaska's spotted seals is yet another sign that microplastics are everywhere.

What's being done about it?

Efforts to combat microplastic pollution are gaining momentum globally. The United Nations is working on a treaty to end plastic pollution, with negotiations emphasizing reducing pollution at every stage of plastic's journey, from its creation and use to its eventual disposal.

In Alaska, researchers are partnering with Indigenous communities to monitor marine ecosystems, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed. Technological advances such as plastic-eating bacteria and fungi, as well as methods that make plastic more climate-friendly, offer promising solutions by breaking down plastic waste and reducing its environmental impact. 

On an individual level, reducing single-use plastics, choosing plastic-free alternatives, and supporting policies that promote sustainable production can help curb microplastic pollution.

While the problem is daunting, increased awareness and action can help protect wildlife and future generations from plastic pollution.

