Alaska sets new temperature records amid severe heat wave: 'That just cannot happen here'

Residents of the state are not equipped to deal with excessive heat, and public health warnings have been issued.

Fears of record temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska, were realized in late July, with thermometers hitting 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

What's happening?

According to Scientific American, Alaska is experiencing an unusually warm period of weather because of a "strong bubble of warm air" and high pressure, as meteorologist Greg Michels detailed.

The hottest-ever July 22 was recorded, landing at 90 degrees Fahrenheit to beat the previous high of 89, as The Washington Post observed.

Michels noted that with fewer clouds in the sky, thanks to the high-pressure system, the sun's rays are uninhibited on the way down to Earth, making the air heat up quickly.

With the summer solstice leaving less daylight hours for heat to accumulate, the record high temperature is additionally concerning. While temperature highs are seen elsewhere in the United States during the summer months, climate scientist Brian Brettschneider told Scientific American "that just cannot happen here ... because you need that sun angle, the hours of daylight."

Why are record-high temperatures in Alaska concerning?

Thermometers are hitting new highs across the globe, so it's not entirely surprising that Alaska is witnessing them, too. However, residents of the state are not equipped to deal with excessive heat, and public health warnings have been issued.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Homes are built to withstand the extreme colds that are typical in the area, so when the temperature creeps higher, trapping heat inside can become uncomfortable and potentially deadly.

Air conditioning units are flying off the shelves, as Uma Bhatt, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, told Scientific American. While this is an effective method of cooling, these units require a lot of energy to run, putting a strain on the electricity grid in a time of high demand. This could result in power outages, causing additional problems for residents.

Air or heat pumps are an alternative method to cool (or heat) a property that requires significantly less energy, and they are much cheaper to run. With high temperatures perhaps a more regular occurrence, residents might want to look into the technology.

What should you do in excessive heat?

Staying in air-conditioned areas and away from the outdoor heat is important to help regulate body temperature and avoid the risk of heat-related illnesses. However, air conditioning isn't as ubiquitous in Alaska as it is in other areas of the United States.

Community cooling areas, such as in public libraries or schools, are increasingly popular as temperatures creep upward, so finding these spots is an ideal way to beat the sun's blast.

Otherwise, avoiding strenuous activity, wearing lightweight clothing, and drinking lots of water is advised by UNICEF.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.