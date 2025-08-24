Experts reveal unique tree that can 'trap' harmful insects: 'Will grow anywhere'

Sometimes, the best tools are already rooted in the environment.

An unusual ally is helping scientists and homeowners fight an invasive pest in Ohio, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Ironically, this ally comes in the form of an invader.

The tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima), which is known as a destructive species in its own right, has emerged as a useful resource for detecting and containing the spread of spotted lanternflies. The tree of heaven is acting as a "trap tree," as it is attracting the invasive insect and allowing them to be neutralized as another invader.

The tree of heaven is notorious for its aggressive growth. It thrives in practically any soil, damages pavement and sewer pipes with its sprawling roots, and crowds out native plants with ease.

However, it is now found to be playing a role in the population boom of lantern flies. These destructive insects feed on sap, leaving behind oozing wounds, curled leaves, and a sticky residue that attracts black mold.

So why is this a good thing? The spotted lanternfly so strongly favors the tree of heaven that the tree can be used as a living sentinel. The infested trees quickly reveal if the lanternflies are in a given neighborhood, helping residents and researchers pinpoint hotspots.

Once they are detected, the insects can be manually removed.

This approach to combating an invasive species by using another one highlights the fact that sometimes, the best tools are already rooted in the environment.

Human-to-plant partnerships like this have become an essential part of invasive species management, ensuring better protection for farms, gardens, and ecosystems.

While the tree of heaven now has a newfound purpose, experts still recommend removing the tree that damages pavement and sewer pipes with its sprawling roots and crowds out native plants with ease.

"[It] will grow anywhere," said Emelie Swakhamer, senior extension educator at Penn State.

However, when lantern flies are found in it, the tree becomes a great warning system for an incoming invasion.

