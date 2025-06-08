Experts warn New Yorkers about 'sex-crazed' pests expected to swarm city: 'It's a huge increase'

"It was almost nothing and then — boom."

The spotted lanternfly, a highly destructive invasive insect, has caused damage to crops and ornamental plants across the United States, including in New York. Experts say the state should prepare for another likely invasion, as swarms have already been spotted around New York City.

What's happening?

According to The New York Post, which called them "sex-crazed," lanternflies are "back in full force" in Northeastern states after their population saw dramatic declines last year.

For example, Kelli Hoover, a professor of entomology at Penn State, noted that an egg count conducted at a Pennsylvania vineyard in 2024 revealed approximately 1,700 egg masses per row, representing a significant increase compared to the previous year.

"It was almost nothing and then — boom — now they're back in big numbers," Hoover said. "It's a huge increase."

The voracious pests have also started hatching in and around the Big Apple, much to the dismay of New Yorkers. Jacob Leeser, a member of Cornell University's Integrated Pest Management Program, said the insects have hatched around two weeks earlier than usual because of warmer-than-average temperatures.

A temporary decline in their numbers over the past several years could signal an upcoming surge, as the insects typically disappear for a while when food availability is scarce. As its primary food source, a plant called the Tree of Heaven, regenerates, it tends to rebound as well.

Why is the resurgence of the spotted lanternfly concerning?

Spotted lanternflies aren't actually flies — they're planthoppers in the same order of insects as cicadas, aphids, and other hopping bugs. The insects aren't only a nuisance to people, but also pose a significant threat to the economy, as they damage important crops such as apples, peaches, and grapes, as well as other fruit trees and timber. The National Park Service reported that the bug feeds on over 70 different plant species and has a major impact on forest ecosystems.

Spotted lanternflies are native to China, India, and Vietnam, and were first spotted in the U.S. in 2014, likely hitching a ride on shipments from Asia. Hoover told the Post that the bugs have now been detected in 18 states, and entomologists are working to prevent them from spreading to vineyards in California and causing further economic harm. Invasive species, such as lanternflies, are detrimental to native plants and animals, as they outcompete them for resources and contribute to ecological disruptions.

By conserving natural resources and our shared environment, and eradicating harmful species before they can cause serious damage, we can safeguard our food supplies and ensure other species have healthy habitats.

What's being done to control the spotted lanternflies?

Leeser explained that most New Yorkers have simply stomped or crushed the insects in the past, but sucking them up with a vaccuum may be an easier and more effective option. However, he noted that if residents use this method, it's crucial to wait at least 48 hours before emptying the bag. If you have them in your home, don't worry; experts say they can only live for around 50 hours, as house plants aren't part of their diet.

Meanwhile, entomologists are combating the spotted lanternfly using a combination of trapping, insecticides, and exploring biological control methods. Scientists and wildlife experts are also employing robots equipped with artificial intelligence and detection dogs to identify and remove egg masses before they can hatch.

Studies show that squashing the pests is effective, which means you may not have to use dangerous chemicals to control them that could harm other plants and wildlife.

