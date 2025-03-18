Unexpected heroes join the fight against insect scourge that threatens 18 states: 'We are able to find them as quickly as possible'

The spotted lanternfly may be small, but its impact is anything but. Since it was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, this invasive insect has expanded into at least 18 states, threatening over 70 plant species — including grapes, hops, and fruit trees. Left unchecked, it could devastate industries and ecosystems alike.

But now, an unexpected group of heroes is joining the fight: highly trained detection dogs.

Much like bomb-sniffing or search-and-rescue dogs, these canine conservationists are trained to track down spotted lanternflies by scent, helping conservationists stop infestations before they spread. "They've been trained to smell out something we want them to find," said Kansas State University wildlife expert Drew Ricketts, according to the K-State Research and Extension.

Their noses are proving far more effective than human eyes, especially in dense forests and hard-to-reach areas where traditional monitoring falls short. Once an infestation is found, crews can remove eggs, apply targeted insecticides, or even introduce natural predators to keep the bug population in check.

"As invasive species start to expand, we are able to find them as quickly as possible and can remove them to keep a new population from starting," Ricketts explained.

This innovative use of detection dogs is part of a growing movement in conservation. Canines have already been trained to locate coyote scat for wildlife research and to track down endangered bird nests for monitoring. Now, their keen sense of smell is being harnessed to fight one of the country's most destructive invasive species.

Ricketts highlighted that the urgency is only growing. He said spotted lanternflies have already been detected as far west as Iowa, and experts fear they could soon take hold in Kansas. That's especially concerning for the state's growing vineyard industry. "Within one growing season of the infestation starting, you could see 80% to 100% vine loss," Ricketts warned.

While early detection is crucial, so is community action. The best way to stop the spread is to spot and report them through platforms, such as iNaturalist, and eliminate spotted lanternflies at any stage of their lifecycle, especially by destroying their eggs before they hatch. While it may not feel good to eliminate life, taking action against invasive species is essential to preserving native ecosystems — including the one in your own backyard.

By combining innovative solutions like detection dogs with community action, we have a real chance to curb the spread of spotted lanternflies before they cause irreversible damage. Protecting native ecosystems starts with vigilance — and sometimes, that means letting a well-trained nose lead the way.

