Fairfax tells residents to squash spotted lanternfly nymphs now, before the springy red stage arrives

"Add 1/4 cup of liquid dish soap or castile soap to one quart of water."

Fairfax County is seeing spotted lanternflies return, and officials are telling residents the best time to deal with them is now, while the insects are still tiny nymphs marked in black and white, rather than later in the summer, when the familiar red-winged adults emerge.

What's happening?

The bugs have begun showing up again around the Virginia county, and officials are asking residents to kill them before they reach adulthood and spread more widely, FFX Now reported.

At this point, they are nymphs: small, black insects with white spots that tend to stay low on herbaceous plants, often hidden underneath leaves or along stems. By July, most reach the final nymph stage, which features more red without any wings yet, and they are already much more "springy" and agile by this point.

The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services says those nymphs should become full adults with wings, then able to reproduce, as soon as July and August, so the current period is an important chance to control them.

The county said, "Vacuuming or squashing nymphs are the easiest ways to reduce the population of spotted lanternfly, without using pesticide."

Spotted lanternflies first arrived in Fairfax County in 2021 in a grocery store shipment to Annandale, and they have since spread throughout the larger D.C. area, according to FFX Now.

Why does it matter?

By damaging trees and other plants, spotted lanternflies can put added strain on the local landscapes that communities depend on for shade, cleaner air, and cooler neighborhoods in the summer.

With no established predators in the United States, the insects can reproduce rapidly.

What's being done?

The county's urban forestry team is telling residents to destroy lanternflies during the nymph stage because that stage is easier for people to manage, as the insects can jump but still cannot fly.

Rachel Habig-Myers, an urban forester with the county, offered another at-home method: "Add 1/4 cup of liquid dish soap or castile soap to one quart of water," she said, according to FFX Now. She cautioned, however, that soap can hurt water quality and burn plants.

Officials are also trying to limit the infestation by removing tree of heaven, an invasive plant that serves as a host for spotted lanternflies.

Experts say the population is likely to peak within the next one to two years and then decline naturally as part of a four- to five-year cycle.

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