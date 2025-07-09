  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists discover rare bird in new location for first time: 'We always believed it was here'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Local environmentalists recently caught an elusive ground bird at a ringing event at an eco-estate in the coastal town of Tinley Manor, South Africa, bringing hope to conservationists.

As reported by the North Coast Courier, the elusive spotted ground thrush was discovered by the founders of The LionHeart Experience, Richard and Candice McKibbin, along with other environmentalists.

The IUCN estimates that there are only 600 to 1,500 of the birds left in South Africa, and the ground thrush has not previously been found on the eco-estate, sparking excitement among the locals.

"We've been searching for the spotted ground thrush in the forests of the estate for the past four years. We always believed it was here," Richard McKibbin told the North Coast Courier.

This exciting find will help inform a conservation study that aims to collect data on the species' population numbers and distributions, with the hope of protecting the species from further decline.

Exciting finds like these help scientists map species distribution and generate conservation strategies and programs that protect part or all of their habitat.

By protecting animal habitats, scientists hope to conserve population numbers, which are important for biodiversity within a habitat or specific area. Biodiversity helps ensure that ecosystems are healthy and operate properly, providing clean air and water, food, shelter, and other materials to animals and people.

The destruction of large areas of natural habitat by humans, along with hunting and increased pollution, has put many animal populations at risk. This has resulted in a decline in population numbers, and some wildlife populations are suffering more than others.

However, there are lots of organizations and research groups working to protect habitats and conserve species numbers globally, and lots of these have been successful, resulting in significant increases in animal numbers.

This demonstrates that conservation does work and conserving the natural world can help ensure that these plants and animals are there for future generations to enjoy, while also providing the services we depend on to survive.

