Researchers discover previously unknown group of endangered creatures deep in heart of forest: 'Highlighting the urgent need for conservation'

It suggests that there may be more groups in the area.

The discovery of a group of critically endangered primates in a forest in Vietnam has highlighted the urgent need for the forests in the area to be protected.

As reported by the Miami Herald, a team of researchers has identified a previously unknown group of seven grey-shanked douc langurs in the Khe Lim Forest, which is about 500 miles from Hanoi. Researchers carried out additional fieldwork and interviews with local people to understand more about the population. This led them to identify two more sites where the langurs could potentially be found.

Photo Credit: iStock

The exciting discovery, which was published in May, is significant because it suggests that there may be more groups in the area, "highlighting the urgent need for conservation interventions to protect the remaining langur populations," according to researchers, per the Miami Herald.

According to the study the scientists published, the grey-shanked douc langurs are mainly found in Vietnam and Cambodia, and there are fewer than 2,000 individuals left in the wild. Their populations have been impacted by hunting, trapping, road construction, and habitat loss.

Protecting natural areas and the wildlife that live there can help animal populations rebound, protect biodiversity, and help ecosystems flourish. Healthy ecosystems are crucial because they provide many services that are important to both the environment and human well-being. This includes processes like nutrient cycling, pollination, and clean air and water.

Protecting natural areas has also become an important way to protect against global temperature increases. Temperatures and weather patterns continue to change globally as a result of the changing climate, which is negatively impacting ecosystems worldwide.

Natural areas help mitigate changes to the climate by absorbing and storing carbon dioxide, a potent planet-warming gas. They also help provide protection against extreme weather events like storms and floods.

According to the UN, the changing climate is making it harder for many species to survive, increasing the destruction of habitats and the spread of diseases. Talking with friends and family about stories like these can help encourage discussions about environmental conservation, fostering awareness and inspiring local action.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.