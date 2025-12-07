Trail camera captures fascinating footage of stealthy wild predator — here's a look

It highlights just how much trail cameras can reveal about wildlife.

See if you can spot the creature spying on an oblivious elk in this trail camera's recording.

Up-close footage of a grazing elk revealed something sinister, as a closer look showed a hunter hiding in the background: a bobcat.

Facebook group Trail Camera Junkies shared a short video of the remarkable encounter, highlighting just how much trail cameras can reveal about wildlife.

Trail cameras are one of many invaluable tools used by conservationists to study wildlife behavior and more accurately track populations, especially for nocturnal or elusive animals like beavers.

Other tools, such as GPS tags and trackers, can be helpful for mapping movements and migrations, but trail cameras offer a minimally invasive way to monitor animal behavior.

In some cases, trail cameras have captured reassuring footage of creatures considered extremely endangered or even locally extinct.

The Florida panther, for example, was nearly hunted to extinction, so researchers were shocked — and relieved — to discover trail camera footage of a mother panther and her three cubs in Florida.

While the Florida panther population is recovering, some species are not so lucky. Over 48,000 animals are considered threatened with extinction, per the IUCN Red List.

Habitat loss is the most significant driver of extinction, with nearly all animals impacted in some form. Mass deforestation, industrial development, and rapid urbanization disrupt and destroy habitats worldwide.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there has been a "73% decline in the average size of monitored wildlife populations in just 50 years."

Restoring, preserving, and protecting natural habitats can make a tremendous impact on endangered wildlife, and trail cameras help conservationists identify the areas and species of greatest concern.

If you want to help protect endangered species and restore habitats, consider donating money to climate causes. You can also rewild your yard by incorporating native plants, which provide food, shelter, and other beneficial resources for local wildlife.

