Trail camera captures rare footage of family of near-extinct feline species: 'It is important for ... biologists to document'

Trail cameras are a great tool for wildlife conservation and management and can allow us a rare glimpse into the lives of elusive wildlife, such as the Florida panther.

In August, a trail camera set up by volunteer Tom Mortenson captured a family of four panthers in eastern Collier County in Florida. As reported by PetaPixel, the camera captured video footage of a female panther and her cubs, which is rare and also valuable for biologists studying the animals.

The Florida panther, also known as the North American cougar, is an endangered species that used to be found throughout the Southern U.S. Unfortunately, they are now only found in a small area of Florida after being hunted to near extinction.

Today, the biggest danger facing these animals is collisions with vehicles, which is responsible for a number of deaths every year. In fact, this video was taken in an area close to where several of the animals have recently turned up dead.

"It is important for FWC biologists to document panther reproduction and survival of panther kittens," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Miami New Times.

Trail cameras are a great way for scientists to observe the natural behavior of wild animals without disturbing them. Some animals are stressed out by the presence of humans, and irresponsible human behavior can lead to altered animal behavior. Trail cameras can provide data on animal populations and are great tools for conservation and management.

Conserving wildlife populations is important for protecting biodiversity. Biodiversity ensures the functioning of ecosystems that provide clean air, clean water, and a range of other services such as food production and medicine development. Florida panthers are also at the top of the food chain and are important for keeping prey populations, such as feral hogs, raccoons, and deer, in check.

"We all need to fight to preserve this beautiful creature," wrote a Facebook commenter.

