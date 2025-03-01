Experts sound alarm over insects laying massive amounts of eggs: 'It's very concerning'

"Our projections were pessimistic, but probably not pessimistic enough."

Science Daily reported that the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory have developed computer models that are predicting the changing climate is accelerating the population growth of the spongy moth, an invasive species that is causing extensive damage to North American forests.

The report found that the models are much better than those that don't account for the climate.

What's happening?

Hotter, drier conditions in North America will limit the growth of a fungus — also invasive to the continent — that infects the spongy moth with pathogens that spread among the population, limiting the number of moths in an area before they can do too much damage.

A warmer climate means there will be less fungus growth, so the destructive moths will lay more eggs and reproduce more quickly, resulting in increased defoliation of trees.

The research in this case shows that incorporating information about climate conditions helps scientists make better predictions about what the future holds for the ecology of different regions.

Why is this research important?

These computer models account for multiple organisms in an ecosystem and how they interact with each other. This is important for researchers to predict the impact of rising global temperatures, which are causing domino effects in ecosystems and accelerating faster than previously predicted.

Most studies about the changing climate look at individual species of plants and animals. "A small amount of climate change can have a big effect when you compound it across multiple species," Greg Dwyer, professor of ecology and evolution, said. "So, computer models are crucial for understanding the effects of climate change on species interactions."

Researchers are telling us that we are not worried enough. The warming of the planet and drier conditions are affecting fungal infection rates, causing them to drop dramatically. This drop will cause moth populations to increase dramatically, which will result in the destruction of more trees. Weather conditions in recent years have exacerbated the problem, increasing the number of spongy moth outbreaks.

"Our projections were pessimistic, but probably not pessimistic enough. It's very concerning," Dwyer said.

What can be done to help?

In order to control the population of the spongy moth in North America and limit the destruction of trees, we can take action to combat rising temperatures by making changes in our day-to-day lives. By adopting more sustainable habits, we can help. Reducing waste and being more informed about the products we buy are important components. Supporting clean energy such as solar power is another step we can take.

These actions can keep invasive species under control as well as create a healthier planet.

