Gardener captures stunning images of tiny critters thriving in their yard: 'These are fantastic'

In a home garden, even relatively small changes in the ecosystem can mean a change in the variety of species supporting your garden. One gardener was thrilled to spot several new spiders in a growing population within their garden.

"They are everywhere, I had no idea," wrote the OP in a post to the subreddit r/spiderbro. "I'm amazed by my garden."

They also included stunning, high-quality images of the variety of spiders they had seen. "This one is so cute," they wrote about one. "This thought it's 'hidden,'" they joked about another.

The close-up images of the spiders posted to the community were speculated by Redditors to be part of the Steatoda genus of spiders.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While many suffer from arachnophobia, there's no denying how beneficial spiders are to your garden. They act as natural pest control, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. Meanwhile, they contribute to a healthy ecosystem, acting as a source of food for other creatures, maintaining the equilibrium vital to a thriving garden.

A critter-rich ecosystem is exceedingly helpful for gardeners. With more pollinators, gardeners can spend less time in their yard, as a rewilded yard does most of the work for you.

The U.S. Forest Service explained that 80% of our food supply requires pollinators. Without pollinators, the plants we grow, like our fruits and vegetables, are not as large and abundant. When one sees critters like these spiders in their yard, it's a sign of a healthy garden.

Despite their importance, the population of pollinators is on the decline. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained that this is because of habitat loss, contributing to fewer places to feed and breed, the prevalence of invasive species, pesticides, and the changing climate.

"All pollinators need appropriate nesting sites, whether they're located on the ground or in a cavity, like a tree [...] However, for more than 25 years, many species of bees and other pollinators have experienced large drops in numbers," wrote the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To build up the population of pollinators, it's recommended to stick to native plants. These plants not only attract more pollinators to your yard, but they also require less water and work, meaning homeowners can spend less money and time on their landscaping. Even better, the variety of native species almost always results in a vibrant and glorious garden.

Redditors shared in the excitement of seeing such beautiful photos in the OP's garden.

"Gorgeous shots!" wrote one. "It's an incredible feeling when the world suddenly opens up around you."

Another was simply struck by the photographs. "These are fantastic!" they commented.

