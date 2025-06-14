Officials celebrate dramatic rebound of iconic reservoir — but issue warning about future

"It shouldn't take long for us to have a similar or worse drought."

After nearly four years of precarious supply, water reservoirs in Spain's Catalonia region have surpassed 75% capacity, according to Ara.

The area's reservoirs were as low as 14% during the drought. Catalonia wasn't alone, either. Some communities elsewhere in Spain had to resort to bottled drinking water. A steady climb over the last few months has reversed fortunes, however. In fact, the Baells reservoir north of Barcelona has since overflowed, forcing a partial opening of floodgates. An abandoned church at the bottom of Sau reservoir had been visible during the drought but is now submerged again.

While this is a relief in the short term, experts expect more of the same in the coming years.

"It shouldn't take long for us to have a similar or worse drought," said Vicent Altava, a technician at the Meteorological Service of Catalonia (SMC), per Ara.

Droughts pose an increasing threat to consumer and agricultural water supplies and cause cascading damage to other sectors. As emissions climb, so too does the frequency, duration, and intensity of such droughts. Reducing atmospheric pollution is a key component to easing these challenging situations. Switching to an electric vehicle, trying a plant-based diet, upgrading to a heat pump, and installing solar panels are just some options for reducing personal pollution.

While work on root causes is the priority, some managing bodies are adapting to the new normal.

The Catalan Water Agency said that 50% of its water is now available for public use thanks to desalination and reclaimed wastewater. These methods are likely to stay in place in order to lessen the strain on reservoir supplies and maintain water security in the face of ongoing threats of drought.

On an individual basis, it's possible to waste less water with simple lifestyle tweaks, like using grey water systems or setting lower flush levels on your toilet.

