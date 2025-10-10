Innovative program completely transforms schoolyard playgrounds: 'A harmonious place'

'We're here to be like a family, let the children learn."

For too many kids, the schoolyard is just a sea of asphalt. In Chicago, thanks to an innovative, decade-old program called Space to Grow, dozens of these concrete lots have been undergoing a vibrant green makeover, benefiting students, the community, and the planet.

The secret to these playgrounds isn't just the colorful equipment. Instead, according to the Chicago Tribune, it's what's underneath.

The schoolyards have been redesigned with permeable surfaces and native plant gardens that can absorb hundreds of thousands of gallons of stormwater. The retention system at Grissom Elementary School, for example, can hold nearly 254,000 gallons. The result? Ground that acts like a giant sponge during heavy rains, taking immense pressure off the city's aging sewer system.

And the benefits don't stop there. As explained by Sustainable Earth, adding green spaces to urban areas is vital for well-being, helping to cool down hot cities and improve air quality. These spaces can also become true community hubs where kids play and families gather.

A study of the redesigned schoolyards found that they were associated with greater physical activity and stronger school-community relationships. Teacher assistant Esperanza Baeza encourages parents to avail themselves of vegetables from the school's El Jardín de Harmonía — or Garden of Harmony — telling them, per the Chicago Tribune, "This is our garden. You take whatever you want."

Swapping gray for green is catching on everywhere. In Paris, city leaders have a bold plan to replace 60,000 parking spaces with green parks. Students are also getting involved, creating dazzling garden designs to support local wildlife. In another inspiring example, a resident shared their journey of volunteering to transform neglected green spaces around their city.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Space to Grow has been a huge success since launching through a national nonprofit in 2014. Baeza explained her vision to the Tribune: "Building community, being in a place, a harmonious place — we're here to be like a family, let the children learn."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.