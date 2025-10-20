Photographer captures stunning images as killer whales put on show off US coast: 'Has not happened in a really long time'

"This was definitely a top five moment for me."

Orca enthusiasts in the Pacific Northwest had a whale of a time when a critically endangered pod showed up out of the blue with a newborn calf in tow.

The News Tribune reported that locals in Tacoma, Washington, were treated to an exceptionally rare glimpse in September. Members of the critically endangered J pod were putting on quite the show.

The J, K, and L pods make up the small population of Southern Resident killer whales that's left in the wild. The whales' name refers to the southern portion of the Salish Sea, between Washington and British Columbia, where the whales reside year-round.

According to experts, it's incredibly rare for the J pod to be seen south of the Puget Sound.

As the co-founder of the Orca Network, Stephanie Raymond, explained: "... people were really just pretty surprised to see J Pod go down there this weekend because that just has not happened in a really long time."

According to NOAA, the Southern Resident whale population is only "in the 70s." Their numbers have suffered due to a reduced quality of prey. They rely heavily on salmon runs, which are declining, and water pollution and boats affect the whales as well.

Females are especially sensitive to the presence of ships and will forgo feeding entirely if one gets within 400 yards.

The new addition is a promising sign for the aging J pod. Its eldest female perished in 2016 at the incredible age of 106. The latest addition brings the pod's numbers up to 28 individuals.

Orcas fulfill a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem as its top predators. Even sharks are among its many documented prey species. They protect key ecosystems, such as kelp forests, from overgrazing.

According to Mongabay, some orcas have been observed massaging each other with kelp stalks, a practice scientists have dubbed "allokelping."

The footage taken of the orcas underlines the importance of cameras in conservation efforts. Whether they are trail cameras or cameras of local enthusiasts and experts, they can provide tremendous conservation insight. The images and videos they capture can help inform local measures, inform the public, and galvanize support for conservation efforts.

Rachel Haight, an Orca Network Whale Sighting Network co-coordinator, described the sighting's significance: "I've been following orcas around Puget Sound for 13 years & this was definitely a top five moment for me."

