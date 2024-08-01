Researchers in 'total awe' after spotting rare whale not seen in decades: 'Shed tears and could barely speak'

It was thought to be the first time in over two decades a blue whale had been spotted in the region.

This video will give you goosebumps: the largest animal on the planet gracefully steaming straight toward a whale-watching boat.

The "incredibly rare" sight was captured by Cape Ann Whale Watch off the coast of Massachusetts in early July, as ABC News and MassLive reported.

It brought a veteran conservationist to their knees.

"Our naturalist shed tears and could barely speak," the company said in a Facebook post. "Interns too had tears and were in total awe."

The Gloucester-based Cape Ann Whale Watch said it was thought to be the first time in over two decades a blue whales had been spotted in the region.

In updates over the next few days, it posted photos and stated that the female whale is known to visit the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada in late fall.

Similar experiences with the Bornean clouded leopard, giant anteater in Brazil, and wolverine in Oregon have shocked experts and nature lovers alike. They also offer hope that Mother Nature, with a helping hand, can bounce back from the brink.

Whales, and especially blue whales, spark a special kind of optimism. The endangered species can grow to 110 feet and live 90 years, though those in the North Atlantic Ocean top out around 90 feet.

They are threatened by vessel strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and ocean noise. Commercial whaling previously decimated blue whale and other populations of the enormous mammals.

One of the most fascinating things about the creatures is their behavior, particularly the sounds they make.

"It is thought that in the right oceanographic conditions, sounds emitted by blue whales can be heard by other whales up to 1,000 miles away," according to NOAA Fisheries. "Scientists think they use these vocalizations to communicate and — along with their excellent hearing — perhaps to sonar-navigate the dark ocean depths."

We safeguard these amazing animals for future generations via laws such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. Reducing your reliance on sources of dirty energy and cutting plastic consumption can help by decreasing the production of pollution tied to rising global temperatures, which threaten species, habitats, and environments around the world.

"It is so exciting to be part of something LARGER than oneself and that this one whale is creating a momentum of curiosity for the natural world," Cape Ann Whale Watch said.

