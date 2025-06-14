Researchers make eye-opening discovery after comparing bird's diet from 4,500 years ago to today: 'It's both fascinating and a bit sad'

A recent study is showing that one unassuming bird species in New Zealand has had its diet adapt wildly to human activity, according to Phys.org.

What's happening?

The study compared the diet of the southern black-backed gull from 4,500 years ago to today. Researchers were able to make a comparison using carbon dating, which found that gulls historically had spent much more time hunting and scavenging at sea.

The study suggested that dwindling marine sources and a wealth of human waste have pushed gulls farther inland. This effectively meant that ancient southern black-backed gulls were higher on the food chain than they are now.

Why are animal food sources important?

This is just one instance when human activity can drastically change the behavior of animals. Southern black-backed gulls have been pushed out of their historical feeding areas because of human overfishing and ecosystem damage while also introducing new food sources through negligent waste management. Without this interference, the gulls could keep key prey populations in check.

"It's both fascinating and a bit sad — our actions have reshaped these birds' lives," said Matt Rayner, curator of vertebrates at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

These human forces can put species of all kinds into situations they haven't evolved for. While these gulls have proved adaptable, other species may not have been. Ongoing contact with humans serves only to deepen animal dependencies and could lead to poor outcomes. One other study suggested that a difference in plumage has been able to indicate that birds in rural areas have a healthier diet than those in cities, for example.

What's being done about animal food sources?

Initiatives to protect wild habitats have been proved to help animals secure food supply independent of human interference. An island off the coast of Nova Scotia was recently granted protected status and has seen benefits to at least one bird population and a species of tree.

